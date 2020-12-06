ALBION — An Oneida man died in an apparent drowning while fishing in the town of Albion on Thursday, according to state police.
State troopers in Pulaski responded to a reported drowning at a state Department of Conservation (DEC) Fishing Access site in the town of Albion. Troopers later discovered 76-year-old Keith M. Leonard, of Oneida, deceased from an apparent drowning.
Authorities said Leonard appeared to be fishing in the Salmon River at the time of the drowning, and an investigation determined the Oneida man was attempting to cross the river when he was swept down river and drowned.
The incident occurred after 11 a.m. on Thursday at a popular fishing access site known as Ellis Cove. The fishing site is located off Bridge Street, or county Route 52, between Hogsback Road and Tar Hill Road.
State police were assisted on scene by DEC police, Northern Oswego County Ambulance and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department.
