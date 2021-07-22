WEST MONROE — Two people were hospitalized Monday following a reported Jet Ski crash on Oneida Lake.
State police responded to the scene near Three Mile Bay on the northwestern portion of Oneida Lake at approximately 7 p.m. after calls of a collision between a recreational watercraft and bass fishing boat.
Police said Michael Easterly, a 54-year-old from Liverpool, was operating a 2003 Seadoo on Oneida Lake while Samantha Precourt, a 31-year-old from Syracuse, rode passenger when the pair “failed to observe” a bass fishing boat and collided with its bow.
Authorities said Easterly was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Hospital and is listed in critical condition with a severe leg injury. Precourt was also transported to SUNY Upstate with face and leg abrasions.
Police said the occupants of the bass fishing boat did not sustain any injuries.
Oneida Lake is a 21-mile long lake located 10 miles north of the city of Syracuse in Oswego and Oneida counties. According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the lake is the largest lake located entirely within New York and has a maximum depth of 55 feet.
State police were assisted on the scene by North Shore Volunteer Ambulance, the South Bay Fire Department, Brewerton Fire Department and the West Monroe and Constantia Volunteer Fire Departments.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.
