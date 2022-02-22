SCRIBA — Oswego County firefighters confirmed one person was found dead in an apartment fire that was reported at about 11:24 p.m. Monday.
An onlooker called 911 to report the fire and said someone might be trapped inside the burning dwelling at the Sumatra Apartments, located on Birch Lane in the town of Scriba, dispatchers said. The specific’s building address was 24 Birch Lane.
Scriba crews performed a search and located a deceased victim, according to the Scriba Fire Department’s Facebook page.
While Scriba fire officials did not release a cause for the fire, the identify of the deceased, or the cause of death, they did confirm the fire was contained to the one unit in the multi-apartment building, they reported on their Facebook page.
The Scriba, Oswego City, Minetto and Novelis fire departments responded, along with Menter Ambulance and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, according to the 911 Emergency Communications Center.
The fire remains under investigation by the Oswego County Cause and Origin Team and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 Center dispatcher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.