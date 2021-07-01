OSWEGO — A two-vehicle crash on state Route 481 near the southern limits of the Port City turned fatal on Thursday.
Oswego police and firefighters were called to two-vehicle wreck on state Route 481 near the intersection of Churchill Road at about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday. Dispatchers reported a blue sedan collided with a tractor trailer and the driver of the sedan was pinned inside the vehicle unconscious.
The Oswego Police Department (OPD) issued a traffic advisory shortly thereafter noting state Route 481 was shutdown from Syracuse Avenue to Churchill Road due to a motor vehicle accident. Police said law enforcement was on scene investigating.
A little more than two hours later, OPD said officers determined a tractor trailer traveling north on Route 481 struck a blue, 2007 Ford Taurus as it entered the intersection from Churchill Road.
Authorities said the driver of the sedan was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center and later died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police said the identity of the deceased would not be released until family members are notified.
Medical personal and first responders from the Oswego Fire Department (OFD) and Menter Ambulance assisted police at the scene, along with state police and sheriff's deputies.
OPD said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information related to the crash to call (315) 342-8120.
State Route 104 was reopened before 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.