OSWEGO COUNTY — A 41-year-old Oswego County man is dead after his body was discovered off the side of the road near a crashed snowmobile, according to New York State Police.
Troopers said authorities responded to Hogback Road in the town of Orwell Monday night after a plow truck driver discovered a black Yamaha with “major front-end damage” off the shoulder of the roadway and near a utility pole.
When police arrived, Steven M. Cronk Jr., of Altmar, was discovered unconscious and not breathing, he was pronounced dead at the scene, a state police release said.
Preliminary investigations determined Cronk was operating the snowmobile westbound on Hog Back Road when he “failed to negotiate a curve,” left the roadway and struck a utility pole, authorities said.
The investigation is currently ongoing, police said.
