Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Bitterly cold. Snow showers. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Snow showers. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.