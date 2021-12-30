VOLNEY — One person died and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred just after 4 p.m. Monday on county Route 6 just south of Weller Road in the town of Volney, according to a New York State Police press release.
Robyn M. Sweeney, 63, of Fulton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sweeney was driving a 2012 Kia Forte southbound when a northbound 2014 Dodge pickup truck, hauling an enclosed trailer, operated by Matthew C. Pelton, 24 of Phoenix, New York, lost control, jackknifed and crossed into the southbound lane, striking the Kia.
The collision caused the Kia to spin and come to a stop, facing northbound, only to be struck head-on by a third vehicle, a 2016 Mazda SUV, operated by Jennifer L. Loveless, 36, of North Syracuse. This caused the Kia to exit the roadway and come to rest in a hedgerow, according to the press release.
Pelton was transported to Upstate University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Loveless was transported to Crouse Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 41-year-old unidentified male passenger in the Mazda was not injured in the crash.
Police said county Route 6 from Weller Road to Gilbert Mills Road was closed to traffic for over five hours, reopening just after 9:30 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
