MEXICO — Two handguns were confiscated and three people were detained at the Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) in Mexico early Monday morning, according to an Oswego County Sheriff’s Office press release.
At around 7:30 a.m. today, Oswego County Sheriff’s School Resource Officers were investigating a social media threat regarding a school shooting in Mexico.
During their investigation, they spoke to three suspicious people in a car parked in the parking lot. As a result of their investigation, all three people were detained. In the car, at least two handguns and drug paraphernalia were found, according to the press release.
Through investigation, Joshua A. Paoni, 27 of Cicero was arrested for two counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The other two were detained along with Paoni were both juveniles and students at BOCES and neither were charged.
The BOCES campus was shut down for the remainder of the day and all students returned to their home school or residence, according to the release.
A sheriff’s department spokesperson said the incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 315-349-3411.
