OSWEGO — Those who enjoy our winter wonderland will have the ability to enjoy the winter cool air through three new ambitious local expeditions looking to hone in on local snow-watchers’ delight.
Kicking off this weekend is the first of the three scheduled trips through a state Canal Corporation (NYSCC) collaboration with Oswego Expeditions and the Port of Oswego Authority. This series of expeditions look to provide local families with the means to see and experience the canal during the winter all while learning the sport of snowshoeing.
“I hope individuals will gain a new appreciation for the many recreational uses of the Oswego Canal land and water trials,” Oswego Expedition owner Jennifer Mays said. “Through these excursions, participants will take an active role showing their support for small businesses while simultaneously improving personal and community health. Participants will gain an experience and an opportunity to enhance their knowledge about travel, exploration, educational and recreational opportunities on the (New York State) Canal System.”
The excursions will be limited to 10 people per trip but will not exceed 20, as per the agreement with the NYSCC, Mays said.
The trip offered today, the “Snowshoe & Book,” will kick off at the Oswego Expeditions located at 3 Basin St. in the Port City. This one-hour trip will be a free outdoor excursion offering a unique glimpse into the local scenery along the Oswego Canal, she said.
It is scheduled to start today and will be offered Feb. 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20. Each day will have start-times of 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Mays said.
“Snowshoe & Books is a weekend-only event in which individuals will earn a $10 gift certificate to use toward a purchase of a new book at the River’s End Bookstore,” she said.
Children and families interested in attending a children-focused trip can attend “Kids on the Canal.” This trip will be a “kid-friendly” guided snowshoeing trip along the canal. According to May, “children will learn the exciting winter sport of snowshoeing” under the supervision of Oswego Expedition tour guides.
“This is a week-long opportunity offered during the school’s winter recess created to inspire breaking the monotony of the sedentary lifestyles of our youth and introducing them to the historic Oswego Canal,” she said.
These trips are slated for Feb. 21 through Feb. 27 at noon and 2 p.m. Hot chocolate and snow-shoes will be provided for attendees.
The final trek will be the 90-minute “Full Moon Snowshoe Trek,” or a “one-night only” trek along the canal from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Feb. 16. Officials said the trip is encouraged for those who “enjoy the peace and serenity of a crisp winter night.”
In the event the weather is not favorable, Mays said excursions will be “canceled in the event of a state of emergency or road closures due to inclement weather.”
“As with any of our services and events, safety is always a priority and closely (we) monitor warnings given by NOAA National Weather Service,” she said.
Mays said equipment will be provided for any interested attendees, but
people may bring their own equipment if they wish. She added that she wanted to thank the efforts of the Port of Oswego Authority for its “continued support” of Oswego Expeditions and local tourism.
“This opportunity would not be possible without the continued support of the Port of Oswego Authority who as part of their mission supports doing business
with woman-owned businesses such as Oswego Expeditions,” she said. “We are embarking on our eighth year doing business in the Port City and would not have been possible without their continued support.”
