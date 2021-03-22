OMS’ Vasquez wins Scripps Bee regional final

OSWEGO — Oswego Middle School seventh-grader Xavier Vasquez took home the Scripps National Spelling Bee regional final championship and won a chance to move on to the next rounds of the national finals.
The 30th local edition of the world-famous spelling competition came to a close after five rounds of increasingly difficult words on Saturday, spelled by the 18 best school-aged spellers from the Oswego City School District and Trinity Catholic School.
In the final round, Vasquez faced Claire Greenfield, a fourth-grader from Charles E. Riley Elementary School, in a one-on-one round until Greenfield misspelled “stewardship,” leaving Vasquez to correctly spell “leniency” for the win.
While leniency may have been on the word list, the competition itself was anything but — especially under the hot lights of the WBUC television studios at Oswego High School.
“I am just so impressed,” said Oswego’s Tim Nekritz, who served as the spelling bee’s judge. “I remember this as a kid and just how it can be challenging to get up on a stage and spell and do all that, especially under the conditions of doing it so different this year.”
This year’s spelling bee was broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 16 and the WBUC YouTube Channel due to attendance restrictions brought on by COVID-19. No spectators were allowed into the studio during the competition, and spellers awaited their turns in socially distanced classrooms instead of on stage at the high school auditorium as in previous years.
According to Vasquez, he felt well-prepared for his time in the spotlight with the hardest work coming in the weeks leading up to the bee.
“I did study a lot, and it was time-consuming,“ Vasquez said. “Every couple of days, I would do a page of spelling words and then practice with my mother. She was very helpful in helping me study.”
Vasquez was flawless in front of the microphone, and frequently requested clarification and further information from the judges.
“He was very meticulous, and he often would ask for a sentence or more information before he took time to spell the word,” Spelling Bee Pronouncer Carrie Penoyer said. “He did a great job.”
Throughout the competition, he correctly spelled the words amass, difficult, butterscotch, gymnastics, nominee, voluntary and leniency.
According to him, leniency was not the most challenging word of the bunch.
“The first word, amass, was for some reason very tough, ” Vasquez said.
Being victorious in the spelling bee is something Vasquez has been trying to do for a few years since he moved here from the Fort Myers area in Florida a few years ago.
During the 29th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee regional finals last year, Vasquez was close to the trophy but fell short after misspelling the word “settee” in the 10th round. However, for his efforts he secured third.
“It's cool to go from third place to first place. It was a huge improvement,” Vasquez said.
He told The Palladium-Times on Monday that he didn’t do anything differently this year compared to last year except taking more time to spell the words.
In the coming months Vasquez said he is going to be preparing and practicing for the next Scripps bee rounds. He will practice spelling with his parents — Antonio and Christina Seado Vasquez — as he did for the regional final.
Claire Greenfield finished second and took home a $100 gift card courtesy of the Oswego County Federal Credit Union, her own Merriam-Webster Dictionary and an engraved runner-up plaque.
In third place was Trevor Schell, a fourth-grader from Frederick Leighton Elementary School, who also won a $100 gift card from the OCFCU.
Major sponsors of the 30th annual Regional Scripps Spelling Bee Final included NBT Bank, Exelon, Oswego Rotary, and Oswego County Federal Credit Union.
“We could not have done this without the help of our sponsors, so to them we say thank you for supporting the education of Oswego students,” The Palladium-Times Publisher Jeff Weigand said.
The 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals will take place this summer on Thursday, July 8, at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast during prime time on ESPN2.
