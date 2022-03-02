Editor's note: this is an update to a previous story The Palladium-Times ran Wednesday morning when OCSD officials were eyeing a Thursday return.
OSWEGO — Remote learning for Oswego High School students will continue through the rest of the week as repair crews seek to remediate heating issues in the building.
Oswego High students have been on a virtual instruction schedule since Monday due to issues with the boiler at the high school’s facilities.
The problem, Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Mathis Calvin said, has been identified by repair crews, and work is estimated to be completed at some point this week.
“I apologize to families and staff for this unusual week,” Calvin said. “We have seen a lot of hard work, innovation and grit in the face of these adverse circumstances, and I want to thank our staff who have gone the extra mile for our students.”
The issue with the high school’s boiler was discovered last Sunday, when the district’s operations and maintenance team deemed the building to have insufficient heating. This prompted high school students to attend virtual class Monday, also operating on a two-hour delay.
“Some of our concern was that there were possibly some frozen line areas,” Calvin said. “We think we have now figured out where the lines are having some trouble.”
Students may return to in-person instruction next Monday, Calvin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.