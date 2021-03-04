OHS students set to return Monday

OSWEGO — Oswego High School students are set to return to in-person instruction starting Monday as COVID-19 cases in the county subside.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education members and administrators detailed a re-opening plan for the high school at Tuesday’s board meeting, which includes hybrid modes of learning and the reinstatement of extra curricular activities such as band, choir and orchestra.
District officials said, starting Monday, students who opted into in-person classes via a survey distributed by the district will attend 30-minute periods at school facilities. Students will follow the recently unveiled nine-period schedule that runs four days out of the week, according to re-opening guidelines.
Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III noted the planning groups tasked with designing the reopening strategies had four goals in mind when evaluating the reopening of schools.
“As we re-open the high school we have four priorities: health and safety, rigorous instruction, social and emotional support,” Calvin said. “We want to make sure we provide our students with social and emotional support, as well as maintaining ongoing communication as we reopen the school.”
Classes will be offered in-person and also streamed live on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a fully virtual learning day for all students, and is a “dedicated deep-cleaning day” at the high school.
Calvin noted Wednesdays will also serve as a chance for educators to connect with children and offer guidance regarding remote learning. Oswego Middle School employs a similar strategy, dubbing Wednesdays as “wellness Wednesdays” when students are able to meet with counseling staff.
“Those are times for us to work with kids who are learning remotely, doing teacher and parent connection points,” he said. “We are also supporting students remotely who need assistance, doing social emotional check ins, as well as some special education services we also provide on Wednesdays.”
Families with freshmen students and those who are new to the district and signed up for the new hybrid instruction mode are also required to partake in an orientation scheduled for the evenings of March 4 and 5.
The hybrid method, according to district officials, aims to reduce “asynchronous learning,” which has been OCSD’s focus this year and a concern for community members.
“Our goal is to reduce a lot of the asynchronous instruction so that our kids can get live instruction four days per week whether they are in person or online,” Calvin said. “We are currently evaluating more spaces to see if and how we might be able to accommodate additional grade levels.”
Despite the re-adjustments the district has made in order to return to an in-person learning environment, community members continue to push for closer parity to the pre-pandemic school experience.
Calvin responded to concerns by warning of the challenges ahead, noting the district may face logistical obstacles.
“I must be honest with folks, having everyone across the district back in-person, five days a week, that is going to be a challenge,” he continued. “It’s not a challenge because we don’t want to. The problems we face are that we have (NYS and health organization safety guidelines) that require 6-foot social distancing.”
An outpouring of community feedback doused the public comment section of Tuesday’s board meeting, with district residents raising concerns regarding extracurricular activities and further integration of in-person learning. Particular worries addressed the social distancing recommendation enforced by the state’s Department of Health of 6 feet and questioned the district’s stance on the matter, comparing it to proposals in neighboring counties that could reduce the distancing to 3 feet for schools if enacted.
“We have not received any of that information,” Calvin said. “I am not sure where people are getting that information, but we are certainly open to receiving it and looking for it.”
Regionally, Onondaga County executives have expressed that they are in conversations to review data regarding the reduction of social distancing measures, according to local news reports. Ultimately, the New York Department of Health has delegated county health authorities to make the decision.
“We do ask for the community’s patience as we continue to re-open, our goal is to move forward as quickly as possible,” Calvin said. “We are certainly glad to see the infection rates are going down. That is a real plus for us and we are going to do everything we can to keep those rates down as we continue to open schools safely for our students.”
The board also responded to an reader-submitted letter to the editor published recently in The Palladium-Times, which commented on the district reinstating athletic activities while failing to pay similar attention to other extracurricular activities.
“Many of the things we saw in the editorial, we are already doing,” Calvin said in relation to AP exam preparation, as well as college application counseling.
The editorial also expressed community interest in reinstating artistic extracurricular activities back to in-person mode. Calvin noted the district should resume marching band, orchestra, and choir when Oswego High School in-person classes resume next week.
“When it comes to drama club, I know students want to put together a drama presentation. That is still to be determined,” he said. “We are working through it and talking to the drama club as to where the students want to go with a drama activity,”
Mathis said the reintegration of extracurricular activities is part of the district’s push to bring back a sense of “normalcy” for students and educators.
“Our goal is to bring back normalcy for students. So we want to bring back as many activities our students have been used to in the past that we can bring back safely and carefully,” he said. “This is not an easy process. It takes a lot of work and a lot of patience and a lot of monitoring to make sure we are doing this well. We are committed to doing everything we can to assist our students.”
Responding to concerns regarding a return to an educational status quo in the district, Board of Education member James McKenzie noted that public feedback tends to center around comparing OCSD to other districts.
“One of the common things I hear is ‘how are we five steps behind?’ I am not sure that is what I see when I look at other districts around us,” McKenzie said.
Calvin added that comparing districts does not always account for their different needs.
“One-size doesn’t fit all,” he said. “Some districts are doing things that we say ‘that’s great, that is wonderful.’ We use them as role models. Then we have some districts that are doing things we question. Districts have different outcomes from what we have regarding the infection rates.”
