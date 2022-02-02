OSWEGO COUNTY — Both Oswego High School and Oswego County Health Department have been announced as pop-up vaccination sites over the next week, according to a press release from New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul.
There were 58 sites in total, all of which are part of the governor’s #VaxForKids campaign. A total of 129 vaccination sites have been established under the initiative.
OHS, located a 2 Buccaneer Blvd, Oswego, will be open Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pfizer-BioNTech will be the available vaccine for those aged 5 and older. Walk-ins are welcome at the site, but those who wish to sign up can register at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php.
OCHD’s pop-up site will be on Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 3-5 p.m., and will be held at 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Pfizer will also be the available vaccine for those aged 5-11. Only registration is accepted for this vaccine site at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Both sites will have a community-based medical professional to answer any questions.
“Vaccination is key to protecting our children’s health from COVID-19,” Hochul said. “The vaccine is free, doctor-approved and hundreds of thousands of parents have already gotten their children vaccinated. Through our #VaxForKids campaign, we are building on our ongoing efforts to bring the vaccine directly to New York families across every region of the state. There's simply no wait to vaccinate.”
In the press release, Hochul said that 1.5 million children aged 5 to 17 have been vaccinated as of Tuesday.
Other local pop-up sites listed include Destiny Mall USA in Syracuse (Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. where Pfizer and Moderna will be available for those 5 and older), and the Finger Lakes Mall Event Center in Auburn (Friday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. where Pfizer and Moderna will be available for those 12 and older).
The site at Destiny is walk-in friendly, while the site at the Finger Lakes Mall is register-only (https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics).
