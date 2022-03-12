OSWEGO — The Oswego High School Marching Buccaneers won the People’s Choice accolade last Friday at the SAMMY Awards Show. This annual exhibition celebrates local musical triumphs throughout a vast collection of genres and award categories.
“It is super awesome for the school district. The kids are very excited,” said Scott Ciesla, marching band director at Oswego High School.
The SAMMYs have been honoring the musical achievements of central New York for the past 23 years. Awards categories include Best Americana, Best Jazz, and Hall of Fame, among many others.
“It was really nice. I was playing a musical for another school district. I was playing for APW (Altmar-Parish-Williamstown), so I happened to send a band parent, who is my vice president and she was also in the marching band so it was very neat for her to accept the award on behalf of the band,” Ciesla said. “It was just a really wonderful night.”
The locally renowned Oswego High School Marching Buccaneers are made up of students ranging in both musical skill levels as well as grade levels.
“How this one worked, and we don’t know who, somebody really wonderful put us up for nomination, and the funniest part about this is we — as the instructors — did not realize we were nominated until like the third or fourth round of it,” Ciesla said.
Every year before the COVID-19 pandemic, the marching band performed at the City of Oswego’s Independence Day Parade. The band also competes in the New York State Field Band Conference, Ciesla mentioned.
“What is cool is this is totally a public opinion award. So it isn’t related to how well we did in our season like we did not win championships or anything in our class,” Ciesla said. “But we had a really entertaining show this year that was about Mount Vesuvius. We had a whole show relating to that and I think our fans and people who saw us really enjoyed that. We played great, and did some good stuff with it.”
Ciesla added that he, in part, attributes that production to winning the SAMMY, stating that the marching band has passionate fans, alumni, and students that participated in the voting.
“There was a big budget cut everywhere back in I think 2015, some of the budgets were cut but we were very fortunate we didn’t lose any teaching staff,” Ciesla said. “Throughout the department, we are at a minimum for what we would need to keep the program running so by not having staff cut we were able to keep the program going and keep building.”
He went on to add that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many students opted out of extracurricular activities and that the marching band this year was smaller.
However, Ciesla hopes that coming out of the pandemic now, the band will fill back up as the stresses of the pandemic wane.
“In general I always want to say thank you to our community, the school district, the administration, all of our parents and students over the years. It is kind of what makes Oswego so great and pretty unique. We try to be a big family that’s connected through all these generations,” Ciesla said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.