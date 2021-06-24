OHS graduation this Saturday now at Marano Campus Center

Poor weather forces ceremony indoors; masks required for all, no guest limit
OSWEGO — Inclement weather will force Oswego High School seniors and families indoors for their commencement ceremony Saturday morning.
Forecasters are calling for thunderstorms all day and winds up to 15 miles per hour, prompting Oswego City School District Officials on Thursday to switch plans from an outdoor ceremony held on the OHS grounds to an indoor one at the SUNY Oswego Marano Campus Center. It will start at 10 a.m.
Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III told The Palladium-Times that planning the high school’s 156th graduation ceremony has presented challenges not faced by administrators in more than a century as the coronavirus pandemic’s embers still smolder. The ceremony will require those in attendance to observe masking guidelines, according to the district. Masks will be provided on an as-needed basis.
There is no limit on the amount of guests allowed per student.
“Throughout this school year our staff has been busy planning for this year’s graduation ceremony,” Calvin said. “This planning process has been unlike any other due to COVID-19 concerns. Together, we have been able to create a ceremony that will celebrate our students while also following the (state’s Department of Health) guidelines.”
Calvin noted Buccaneer seniors have proved themselves after an uncertain year, and is looking forward to presiding over his first graduation as superintendent.
“As a full class, students will be able to celebrate this accomplishment alongside their peers,” he said. “I am very proud of this resilient group of students and cannot wait to celebrate with them. It will be wonderful to have all of our graduating seniors together, with their family and friends, in this indoor venue.”
