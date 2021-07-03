OSWEGO —Homegrown educator Ryan Lanigan is set to become the new Oswego High School principal this week, an opportunity for the former Buc to reconnect with a community he credits with a great deal of his success.
Lanigan, 45, started the next chapter of his career as an administrator Thursday, when he took over for retiring Oswego High School (OHS) Principal Patrick Wallace. Lanigan is a 1994 OHS graduate, who said he is very proud of his roots in the community and seeks to sail toward new horizons manning the Oswego Buccaneers ship after leading Mexico High School for the last five years.
“It's very humbling. It's something that I never thought was even in the realm of possibility for me,” Lanigan told The Palladium-Times this week.
The unexpected journey as an administrator wasn’t originally in the cards for Lanigan due to his initial career trajectory in athletics. He embarked on that road at an early age, becoming a positional coach at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania after a decorated career as an offensive lineman for the SUNY Brockport Golden Eagles.
“I quickly realized that in order to have a family and a little bit of stability, and not have to travel a lot and deal with all of the demands asked of a coach, I just wasn't willing to chase that dream,” Lanigan said regarding his coaching position as an offensive lineman coach at Allegheny. “I wanted to teach, and I felt like I could teach and still satisfy that passion I had for coaching and athletics.”
Following his passion for leadership on the sidelines and in the classroom, Lanigan was hired as an assistant varsity football coach, assistant varsity softball coach, and girls varsity indoor track coach at Indian River Central School District. The Oswego native would spend the next nine years in Jefferson County, honing his leadership style, pursuing higher education degrees from the University of Cincinnati and SUNY Potsdam, and learning how to translate lessons learned on the field and applying them in the classroom setting.
“Every day you learn as an athlete and as a coach how to deal with winning and losing, how to work with teammates, how to strive and set goals and how to get back up when you're knocked down,” he said, also alluding to the physicality of football as an element that has shaped his character and personality.
But the gridiron wasn’t Lanigan’s only teacher. The Port City native named other mentors such as motivational speaker and long-time central New York high school football coach Paul Muench and the late Rocco Salmone — a long-time SUNY Brockport coach who died from gastrointestinal cancer in 2015.
“I learned a ton from them,” Lanigan said.
Before becoming a building administrator at Fulton City School District at the dawn of the previous decade, Lanigan took the Indian River High School Warriors from flatlining football program into a serious contender for state championships in New York.
“When I left, we had won five District X (New York State Public High School Athletic Association) championships, a regional championship, and then a few years after I left they wound up winning the state title,” he said. “So I felt very proud of what we had built there.”
When Lanigan moved on to become the assistant principal at Fulton Junior High School, his first role as a school administrator, the transition came more naturally than expected.
“That role wasn't all that different in the fact that I was really hired to manage the day-to-day operations of the building, address and deal with student discipline, and mentor kids on making good choices and decisions,” he said. “This isn't that vastly different from what I was doing as a coach and a teacher.”
Lanigan also credits his children with making him an approachable educator and member of the community.
“(Having a family) plays a major role,” he said, “One of the things that helps me as a leader is to put a focus on family first. It creates empathy in me and an understanding when my staff have children and have things going on in their life, because I know what they're going through as I'm living it as well.”
Being a family man also helps him build trust with school stakeholders.
“(During my time at Mexico High School) I was able to build relationships with folks and a lot of people will come up and approach you when you have your kids with you. Me and my kids truly enjoy it,” he said.
As Lanigan looks to start a new chapter of his life in the Port City, he pledged to guide OHS toward inclusivity and innovation.
“We will be a high school that's innovative and that will really offer access and options to all of our students,” he said. “We will be an inclusive place where people feel safe and comfortable. I want to make sure that we bring back that school pride that I know was strong when I was there.”
He is also looking forward to tackling one of the most discussed matters at Oswego City School District; how to return to a “sense of normalcy” after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My role will really be the facilitator of all of it, right?,” Lanigan said. “It will be my job to make sure that I'm communicating with our staff about updates and things that are happening (from federal, state, and local health authorities) and what the expectations will be.”
In this regard, Lanigan also wants to include as much feedback from families and students as possible, something he thinks Mexico Academy and Central School District has done a good job with.
“In my time in Mexico, one of the things we did very well was we talked frequently with our families and our kids and our staff about what the updates were and what was going on,” he said. “I think what creates the most frustration is when people read one thing and they don't understand when there's more to it. I have an obligation to really make sure that as the leader of the high school that I'm working with my central administration and with my staff to keep all of them safe.
As far as re-opening school facilities on a full-time basis goes, Lanigan said he wants to assess the situation, as sometimes “we have to walk before we can run again.”
“The first thing we need to do is hopefully start to rebuild and get everybody back in the buildings,” he said. “That certainly would be the goal, but it's only going to come if we know that the situation is safe for us to do so.”
As a pass-protector, run-blocker, coach, teacher and now administrator, Lanigan said he hopes to be able to give back to the place where it all started.
“It's humbling and it's exciting,” Lanigan said of becoming the principal at OHS. “The idea of being the principal of the place that I graduated from and being able to come full circle, because I owe a lot to the great teachers and staff and the community.”
