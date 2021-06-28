OSWEGO — Buccaneer graduates and their families packed SUNY Oswego’s Marano Campus Center on Saturday for Oswego High School’s 165th graduation ceremony, the district’s largest gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Proud officials and class of 2021 representatives praised Oswego students and staff alike for their resilience during a senior year unlike any in recent memory.
The seniors join a projected 3.1 million students across the United States who are set to graduate this June, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
The road to hosting mass events like commencement was not an easy one for Oswego City School District (OCSD) educators or district families, as the two groups have wrestled with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and a burning desire to return to normalcy.
Saturday’s graduation ceremony gave families a chance to exhale, and for district leaders to recognize students for their potential to “change this world forever.”
“I am so very proud of each and every one of you,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III told the 259 graduating students. “As I look among the crowd today, I see bright, intelligent and strong students who are now getting ready to transition to adulthood.”
Calvin highlighted the students’ endurance for adapting to an online-only mode of learning back in spring 2020 — when life in the Empire State and nation changed due to shelter-in-place policies — with very little notice or alternative.
“You can face difficulties with courage, tenacity and humor,” Calvin said. “You learned that in tough times, so many people, including ourselves, can display creativity and find ways to enhance the lives of others.”
OCSD Board of Education President Heather DelConte also recognized the class of 2021’s mettle and said they are now a part of the select few generations of students who have been tested by world events. Those crises often produce “national heroes.”
“For every hero who has found their moment of greatness captured by national attention, there are millions of others who have made choices that, although never publicly acknowledged, indeed produce greatness,” she said.
For some students, the pandemic was a time for seclusion and meditation.
“It forces us to isolate ourselves from others and reflect on our own goals, desires, and regrets. It took away what we took for granted, and often, more than that,” said salutatorian Sasha Loayza, who was recently nominated by the state’s Department of Education to be part of the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. “But we refused to be defined by the circumstances given to us. We continued to learn, study, create and play.”
Valedictorian Ava Cloonan shared a familiar story of trying to make sense of her schedule once the district pivoted to distanced learning.
“It forced me to slow down and reflect on myself as a person outside of school, friends groups, and sports,” Cloonan said. “I feel this period of reflection is essential at this point in our lives as we figure out who we want to be.”
Oswego High School Principal Patrick Wallace, who announced earlier this year he would retire on July 1, praised the graduates’ hard work to end up where they are.
“You have worked hard, you have completed the steps to meet the requirements and you have earned the right to call yourself an Oswego High School graduate,” he said. “That is something that cannot be taken away from you. Be proud of that and own your success.”
In Wallace’s parting address, he reminded students to be proud of their high school experience.
“Once a Buc, always a Buc,” he chanted as students followed along.
The ceremony was held on the SUNY Oswego campus after initial plans were made for an outdoor event at the Oswego High School multipurpose athletic facility, but forecasts of thunderstorms prompted a change of venue.
