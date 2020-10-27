OSWEGO — The Oswego High School boys soccer team has been placed under quarantine after a player from an opposing team tested positive for COVID-19.
The Oswego City School District (OCSD) announced the move Tuesday after being notified by Oswego and Onondaga county health officials. OCSD officials said contact tracing is underway by both health departments.
OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III in a letter to parents said the district was notified late Tuesday afternoon that the entire boys varsity soccer team would be placed into quarantine. The quarantine is necessary due to a student athlete from Baldwinsville Central School District, who was involved in an Oct. 24 match between the two schools, tested positive for COVID-19.
“Both health departments are now enacting contact tracing activities,” Calvin said in the letter. “All parents of students who are involved in this matter are currently being contacted by these health departments. Per federal privacy laws, the district is legally unable to disclose any further details or personally identifiable information regarding this case.”
All boys varsity soccer contests and activities have been suspended until further notice, Calvin said, adding the district would provide more details about future contests would be released when more information became available.
Calvin continued to encourage parents to keep students home if they are experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19, including but not limited to fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nasal congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
District officials also asked parents to remain vigilant when it comes to practicing proper hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing face coverings, noting those actions would help minimize the risk of spread and exposure in the school community and beyond.
Any questions regarding the pandemic or the news about boys soccer can be directed to the district’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-341-2050. The full letter from Dr. Calvin can be viewed on the OCSD website at Oswego.org.
