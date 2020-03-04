OSWEGO — Oswego city and county officials gathered Wednesday morning to reassure residents they are prepared for the arrival of the COVID-19 virus and asked for the public’s help in forging a “partnership to prevent the spread” of the flu-like bug now sweeping the globe.
Port City Mayor Billy Barlow led the blue-ribbon panel that included city Fire Chief Randy Griffin, Oswego Police Chief Phillip Cady and officials from SUNY Oswego. Representatives and experts from Oswego Health, the Oswego County Health Department and the county Legislature were also present and fielded questions during the consolidated press conference
“What today should do, in my view, is instill confidence in the citizens of the city of Oswego,” Barlow said during the event, held at the east side fire station. “They should be confident, because we’re ready and prepared.”
Oswego Health Chief Medical Officer Duane Tull said the one potential case of the disease, also commonly known as coronavirus, so far encountered by the organization tested negative. Still, the city and county are preparing for the disease, reportedly capable of infecting up to 40 to 70 percent of the population.
Two specific measures being taken by his administration, according to Barlow, are the increased stocking and availability of disinfectant spray and hand sanitizers in city buildings, and an amendment to the city’s employee leave policy making unlimited sick days available to any city employee diagnosed with COVID-19.
Barlow also said there are plans in place to keep city operations running in case any officials become sick.
The city’s police and fire departments are also stockpiling face masks and impervious gowns, among other personal protective equipment, and the Oswego County E-911 Center will now screen calls for people with coronavirus symptoms.
“This is a local issue,” Griffin said. “We’re the boots on the ground. In Kirland, Washington, where all the (US) deaths from this have occurred, it’s the local officials who are dealing with this. Whether you’re a city of 18,000 or a city of 8 million, we’re where the rubber meets the road.”
Barlow also stressed the importance of working with community partners, such as SUNY Oswego, the county health department and Oswego Health, to stop the spread of the virus.
“These are all familiar partners for us,” Oswego County Health Department Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg said. “Whether it’s responding to public health emergencies or threats, or the planned, fun summertime or fall events, we’re together at the table, reviewing plans and exercising plans. When something like this is on the horizon, we know who to call and we’re familiar with working with each other.”
Oldenburg said her health team has been meeting since January and following the COVID-19 virus changes. She also urged people looking for the most up-to-date information to get their news from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at CDC.gov.
Terri Hammill, the director of infection prevention & environmental services at Oswego Health, stressed the importance of personal hygiene to prevent infections.
Hammill reminded people to wash their hands properly, keep their hands away from their face, cover sneezes or coughs, and to avoid contact with anyone who is sick.
“We have constant communications going on between the health department, local government, EMS, the college, all of our partners,” Hammill said. “We’re on board and feel like we’re prepared, but again, it’s getting that education out to the community to make sure they are a part of the partnership as well and doing what they need to do to prevent the spread across our community.”
While it seems inevitable that the virus makes its way to Oswego County, Barlow wants the city to know officials are doing what they can to mitigate the effects.
“Really the point of today is to update the Oswego citizens on what we’re doing — what local government is doing — in preparation for the coronavirus, as we see these cases start downstate and they seem to be trickling upstate,” Barlow said. “We felt it was important to get our message out there.”
