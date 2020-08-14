HANNIBAL — Everything remains under budget and on time as Phase 2 work has begun on the Hannibal Central School District’s $42 million capital improvement project, officials said this week.
The current work at Hannibal High School includes brand new technology, science and art classrooms, as well as the addition of classrooms to the second floor of the library and a reimagining of the music area.
In April, HCSD Superintendent Christopher Staats said he was cautiously optimistic about the second phase of construction being about $700,000 under original cost projections.
“We’re still under budget and we’re pleasantly surprised as we’ve looked at suppliers, delivery and the availability of workforce. We thought that would be prolonging and increasing our rates, but we’ve realized some savings along the way,” Staats said. “Additionally, since we had the initial drawings, some new products came out that were more energy efficient and that helped drive prices down a little bit.
“It’s been great news so far, but I don’t like to count everything until we pay the last bill.”
The roof work at Fairley Elementary is nearing completion, with metal edge work being installed this week. The school also had a new freezer installed outside the cafeteria, which replaced one from 1979.
“We thought it was time for a change,” Staats said. “There’s a time when things were built really solid and we were happy with it, but then there comes a time when it’s just tired.”
Next summer the elementary school will have new windows and doors installed, along with other minor updates, Staats said.
Roof work is also wrapping up at Dennis M. Kenney Middle School, Staats said. There’s also flooring being replaced in three of the rooms near the back of the building.
In the next year, the middle school will have more energy efficient heating systems installed and work done on some of the countertops.
For now, the construction workers are staying on their regular day shift, but that will change when students and teachers come back to school in the fall. Hannibal’s re-opening plan is a “blended model,” which includes in-person classes for grades K-6 and remote learning for grades 7-12.
“When our teachers come back, the priority will be on instruction, so we won’t have drills going on. They will move to second shift,” Staats said.
The finishing touches are being done on the concrete at the brand new bus garage. The target date is to be in the building by Oct. 1.
“I have taken a tour and it’s a very impressive building,” Staats said. “You’ve seen what we’ve had for a number of years. Way back when, those were elementary classrooms that became a bus garage. … It’s cool to have a state-of-the-art facility that will have a lift that can take up a new bus without any concern.”
The capital improvement project was approved by voters in 2017 and is 98 percent funded by state aid.
Staats is encouraged by daily updates and progress reports on the projects at the various sites. Right now, it seems the project is meeting the high expectations.
“We’re not over (budget) in any aspect … but again, we haven’t hit our punch list yet or done our walk-throughs to accept the work,” Staats said. “I am responsible for the full implementation of this, and I want to be able to walk through with my head held high. People hold me accountable, so I’m holding all of our contractors very accountable.”
