OSWEGO — Officials say a proposed new boat launch site on the Oswego River could act as a much-needed waypoint on the aquatic route between the cities of Oswego and Fulton
County leaders and community members gathered Thursday evening to hear specifics and give feedback on the proposal, which would be located at the site of the old county jail.
“We really see this as a limited-access part of the river and the whole canal system,” said Tim Konetchy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning. “Throughout the state there’s obviously a very expansive system. However, this section of the river hasn’t really gotten that full treatment from the state. We don’t currently have a full trail system like a lot of the state does.”
Among suggestions from the crowd for the proposed boat launch site were handicap accessibility, restrooms, solar-powered lights and wide turns on the path leading down to the river so an 18-foot kayak can be carried to the water with ease.
The site is a 7.83 piece of land owned by the county located at 380-404 E. River Road, across from St. Peter’s Cemetery. Following the demolition of the former jail building in 2014, nothing remains on the land but trees, brush and some storm drainage
Konetchy said there isn’t a good place for boaters to stop between Fulton and Oswego, creating a nearly four-mile stretch of uninterrupted river and could help boost ecotourism, an untapped source of revenue.. While Oswego is already a prime destination for fishing and snowmobiling, officials wants to expand the options and enticements for kayakers and other river enthusiasts.
The need for a dry-land stopoff on the river became apparent during last year’s Paddlefest, according to Oswego Town Supervisor Rick Kaulfuss, who is also a coordinator of Paddlefest and member of the Oswego Yakkers kayak group.
Another reason the site is appealing to kayakers is the option to avoid the river locks, officials said, the enclosed areas of the river in which the water is artificially raised or lowered to allow vessels to pass through.
“Going through one of those locks in a little kayak is pretty intimidating, especially if you’ve got a kid with you,” said Dave Turner, also of the Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.
Turner said the Oswego River is part of the “Great Loop,” a system of waterways that spans six thousand miles and goes through the Mississippi River, the Gulf of Mexico, into the Intercostal Waterway of the southern U.S. and up through the Erie Canal and back to the Great Lakes. He said that people traversing that loop and others using it for long distance river journeys use the at issue stretch of the Oswego River.
The project is to be paid in full by funds from the state Environmental Protection Agency through its Local Waterfront Revitalization Project, according to proposal documents.
Gymo Architecture Engineering and Land Surveying of Watertown and Laird Recreation and Land Planning of Manheim, Pennsylvania have been contracted for work on the proposed boat launch site. One of the companies’ presidents, Jim Laird, said he wants the site to be as accessible as possible to people of all levels of ability.
“It’s all about accessibility and inclusion. Trying to get people to reconnect with nature, spend time outdoors, get out of the car, get on your feet, get on a bike, get on a river. Just get outdoors and enjoy physical fitness, recreation and access to nature,” Laird said.
A county assessment revealed no rare or vital plant species are living on the site. Nevertheless, Laird wants to minimize the impact the construction would have on any natural features and focus it on areas that have already been disturbed by humans.
