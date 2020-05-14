Officials announce developments for Make It Happen 20k Race Series

OSWEGO — Organizers of the popular “Make It Happen 20k Race Series” in Oswego, are looking at innovative ways to still make it happen despite the New York State on Pause and social distancing rules in place due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
According to Make it Happen Board Member Leo Babcock, the race series will be reorganized this year initially as virtual races, and possibly once again live later in the fall.
Since 2018, the “Make It Happen 20k Race Series” has combined the traditional 5k run/walk races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation, and the Buc Boosters, into a new 20k series.
This year, because of the virus outbreak, the OutRun Autism 5k and Oswego Little League 5k are being considered for virtual races, and the Run for Your Health 5k and Go Bucs 5k are still be considered as either virtual or live based on the re-opening guidelines from state officials.
“Our board members wanted to make this happen even despite the current crisis that everyone has been impacted by,” said Babcock. “We believe now more than ever individuals deserve this series for their health and personal well-being, and believe the adapted virtual format initially will attract others to participate and compete.”
“We will provide more information as we draw closer to the initial race, but we wanted to assure race enthusiasts that the series was still on,” he added.
The race dates are as follows:
5th Annual OutRun Autism 5K Run/Walk
June 6, 2020
6th Annual Oswego Little League 5K Run/Walk
June 21, 2020
5th Annual Run for Your Health Run/Walk
Aug. 8, 2020
5th Annual Go Bucs Booster Run/Walk
Oct. 4, 2020
Participants are encouraged to visit ightboxreg.com and do an event search and register for the individual 5k races listed below, or a convenient registration link for the entire race series has been established at lightboxreg.com/Makeithappenraceseries_2020
For additional information on the race series visit www.makeithappenoswego.com or at facebook.com/oswegomakeithappen or contact Make It Happen Board Member Leo Babcock at (315) 456-9507.
