OFD, state police collaborate on life-saving water rescue training

OSWEGO — More than a dozen members of both the Oswego Fire Department and New York State Police caught a break in the weather Tuesday morning as the agencies trained together on life-saving water rescue techniques.
With the Oswego River swollen from the previous night and that morning's rain, OFD personnel in red helmets and troopers in white helmets pushed off from the Captain Kevin Davis Memorial Drift Boat Launch near Lock O-8, located underneath the Bridge Street bridge.
"This is the ideal time to train but water rescues can happen at any time of year," said Oswego Fire Chief Randy Griffin, who piloted one of the three OFD vessels used in the training. Griffin recalled on Christmas Eve 2019, his department received calls reporting men in a fishing boat on the river — the anglers were fine, but it went to show how his men and women need to always be ready for action.
The teams of firefighters and state police officers from NYSP Troop D used the opportunity to practice several maneuvers that Griffin said are essential to any water rescue team. The department's light water rescue craft, used Tuesday, resemble inflatable rafts but with significant upgrades in equipment, stability and speed. Righting a capsized boat, pulling victims from the water (conscious and unconscious) and communicating while executing orders were all part of the curriculum.
"We're sharing our best practices and what works best," Griffin said. "We use mechanical advantage, centrifugal force, and a number of other factors to most effectively perform rescues and save lives, and that's why we practice like today."
