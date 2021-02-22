OFD Deputy Chief Norfleet retires

OSWEGO – Oswego Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Justin Norfleet will retire at the end of this month after more than 22 years of service, officials announced Monday.
Under the administration of Oswego Fire Department (OFD) Chief Randall Griffin, Norfleet served as the first Deputy Fire Chief of Emergency Management in the department’s 145 year history. He was instrumental in the recovery efforts from the 2017 lakeshore flooding and led response to numerous incidents in the city, Griffin said.
“Chief Norfleet is a lifelong learner and thankfully has shared his wealth of knowledge with those around him and we are a better department for it,” said the chief in a statement.
Over his career, Norfleet instructed numerous emergency medical courses, fire training, hazardous materials training and technical rescue training. He has been honored by the Oswego Elks and the New York State Fire Administrator, as well as multiple commendations for life-saving action. Most recently, Norfleet executed a rescue and resuscitation of a fisherman in cardiac arrest off the shores of Oswego.
“Your commitment to the fire service and the Oswego Fire Department has long inspired all of us and will be remembered for many years to come,” said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
According Norfleet, he will be dedicating more time to completing his master’s degree in public administration at Syracuse University and spending more time with his family and their many animals.
