OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) Career Center is looking to bring job seekers and employers together through a program designed to cover some of the costs associated with bringing on new staff.
The On-the-Job program has been available since July 2014 in lieu of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) passage, but recently OCWNY Employment Specialist Jamie Jenks said this program currently could be more important than ever now considering the pandemic’s lasting effects on the county.
“With businesses experiencing financial struggles during the pandemic and the current need for new employees, the OCWNY wanted to make local businesses aware of the potential to utilize the program,” Jenks told The Palladium-Times this week.
The WIOA was a $3.3 billion program under former President Barack Obama designated to “strengthen and improve our nation’s public workforce system,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Through this program, businesses seeking new employees could get reimbursed for a new hire’s wages over the course of a 13-week period, the time frame established by the Oswego County Workforce Development Board (OCWDB). The board is a nonprofit entity responsible for overseeing local WIOA funding.
“It has been determined that within 13 weeks a new employee can be successfully trained in order to fulfill their expected duties,” Jenks said. “The participant receives their entire pay during training time and the employer is then reimbursed 50 percent to 100 percent of the wages they paid.”
Interested businesses must go through a small series of steps to fully use the program, officials said. After picking a participant, the trainee meets with an OCWNY representative and completes a preliminary screening to determine eligibility. The business then submits a training plan for review with the potential trainee, and upon further review, the OCWNY representative determines the number of weeks the candidate would be eligible for.
According to Employment and Training Director Rachel Pierce, the pandemic has caused lasting impacts on the community and businesses and due to this, many residents have decided to change their career paths as they “find what fits their lifestyle and goals.”
“The pandemic has forced changes in everyone’s lifestyles and business practices over the past 16 months,” Pierce said in a release. “(We are) building relationships and partnerships in our community to strengthen the connection between job seekers and employers.”
Jenks said the program was a “great opportunity” for those considering new careers that may not be able to afford the required training for the new opportunity.
“This program is great for those who need training to start in a new field in a new position but cannot financially afford to take time off work for education,” Jenks said. “They can earn while they learn as part of this program.”
For more information, see www.ocwny.org.
