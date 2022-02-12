OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District will distribute COVID-19 at-home test kids on Thursday from 4-6 p.m., according to a letter OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin wrote to district families Friday.
The hand out of test kits will by at Oswego High School. Calvin noted for families to enter via Buccaneer Boulevard, but not to enter earlier than 4 p.m. to help avoiding disruption of “the flow of traffic related to other on-campus dismissal or other events.”
For those not able to pick up the test kits Thursday, parents and guardians can pick the test kits on Friday at their child’s school.
Calvin asked to please call ahead of time “to ensure prompt service with fewer delays.” He also said the school district cannot send test kits home with children.
Each student who attends OCSD is eligible to receive one at-home test kit, which includes two individual tests. Calvin suggested that families who are traveling over February recess “may want to consider using them once returning to help stem community spread as we return from the break.”
Positive at-home tests can be reported via the Oswego County website: https://treasurerforms.oswegocounty.com/Forms/Report-Positive-COVID-Self-Tests.
