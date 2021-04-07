OCSD weighing changes to cops-in-schools program

OSWEGO — Oswego city school leaders and county law enforcement this week approved a superintendent recommendation to hold sustained talks about the future of policing in Port City schools.
The proposal at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting would allocate funds for two armed school resource officers (SRO) that would rotate Oswego City School District (OCSD) buildings and are trained in de-escalation techniques. Should board members decide to make this personnel move permanent during budget talks, the financial bottom line on this year’s budget would still be less than last year, according to district business officials.
The current security structure at OCSD includes one SRO managed by the city of Oswego and stationed at Oswego High School, as well as three school security staff members — one of whom assists with security during evening events — and additional support from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at Minetto Elementary School when needed.
“Our current structure has worked in some ways but has also had some challenges in other ways,” said OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III, citing staff retirements and departures as safety concerns.
Calvin also noted the rate the district pays the city for an SRO is that of an entry-level police officer, the cost of which will inevitably go up. Entering an agreement with the county’s Sheriff’s Office’s SRO program, Calvin said, would be a more cost-effective solution for the district.
“We have been looking at our security structure at our schools and we want to make sure we at least maintain the level of support we have, if not add more,” the superintendent said. “We do believe there is additional support needed around the district. We wanted to make sure we can have a highly experienced staff to support students and we wanted to make sure we also maximize efficiency.”
When it comes to SROs, OCSD is part of a growing list of public education institutions that have embraced the presence of police in schools. The latest statistics on school safety by the National Center for Education Statistics from the 2017-2018 school year show 46 percent of public schools and 19 percent of charter schools had a school resource officer present. In New York, the number of SROs has doubled to nearly 400 since Jan. 1, 2019, according to a recent report by the New York State School Boards Association.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Michael Gaita, a Sheriff’s Deputy in charge of the SRO program in Oswego County — which is used in seven of the county’s nine school districts — detailed the duties and job profiles of SROs.
SROs are required by local and state legislation to be retired lawmen, prioritizing former officers who were part of county law enforcement agencies, according to Gaita.
“Most of our success comes from involving the district in (the hiring process),” the deputy said. “We have the superintendents for every district and a team of their choice come into the sheriff’s office and interview the applicants we put forth. The district ultimately makes all the decisions.”
SROs training modules include Article 35 training, a type of self-defense course, Narcan training — a preventative training that can help reverse an opioid overdose — de-escalation training, pistol and patrol rifle training, taser training and active shooter and threat assessment trainings.
Gaita also noted the SROs compile a daily log sheet that is then shared as part of a database to track the program.
The state’s Department of Education (NYSED), which compiles similar data on school safety and educational climate incidents, lists OCSD as having “average needs” in terms of further safety resources. Oswego High School is the district’s school with the highest number of incidents reported in the 2019-2020 school year (83). The category with most incidents recorded is “discrimination, harrassment, bullying, and cyberbullying” with 54, according to NYSED data. “Assault and physical injury” is the second highest category with 15 recorded incidents during the same period of time.
The annual salary for an SRO in the Sheriff’s Office Program is $45,000, according to Gaita. For additional evening events, the SROs are paid as independent contractors at a rate of $39.24 an hour, he added.
The first-year cost of an SRO is approximately $70,000, according to Gaita, who noted the fee covers outfitting and training costs. Maintaining the program after the initial year carries an annual cost of approximately $58,000.
During Tuesday’s meeting, OCSD Executive Director of Business and Finance Nancy Squairs broke down the projected SRO costs for the district on this year’s proposed budget.
If the district decides to move forward with the Sheriff’s Office SRO program, the school security budget will fall to $89,000 from approximately $160,000, Squairs said, noting this factors in recent staff member retirements. Overall, the district’s security budget could decrease to about $244,000 from $253,000 in the 2020-21 budget, according to Squairs.
“Overall, with the inclusion of two sheriff’s SROs and two of our own security staff, the budget is planned to go down, if accepted, by $8,480,” she said.
The cost savings, according to Gaita, come from the district not having to pay benefits.
“They are retirees, they are getting their benefits already,” he said of sheriff’s SROs. “If I had to fire one of my guys, it would break their hearts. The schools love them and they love their jobs. It is really working out for us. We have been very fortunate.”
Freshman board member Lisa Glidden noted she had several “philosophical differences” with the proposal. Her disagreements stemmed from the increasing presence of security and surveillance measures in schools, as well as the furthering of a “school-to-prison pipeline.”
“My concern from being in a high-poverty district is that I know from speaking with my neighbors, they don’t understand the law and don’t understand their rights and often get caught up in really bad ways,” Glidden said. “On the other side of things, I totally understand the importance of having kids who don’t have a good experience with law enforcement to have those good experiences.”
Glidden said while the relationships SROs build with children are valuable, they should not supplant or make up for the type of assistance the school district should be providing.
“We do what we can to humanize the police,” Gaita said in response. “We are not here to throw an 11-year-old in the back of a police car with handcuffs. That would be the abject reverse of what we are trying to accomplish. Sometimes we have to do what police officers have to do, but we let the district take the lead. The district has more legal authorities constitutionally.”
Glidden also raised concerns about the presence of weaponry and tasers in the school environment.
“That is just something a police officer wears, and that is how they are outfitted,” Gaita said, noting the SROs have not had to use a taser in the last two years. “I am not going to put my people in a school district to protect themselves, the teachers, and the students.”
The board ultimately voted on considering the superintendent’s recommendation and further sustaining conversations about its implementation during incoming budget conversations. The district must adopt a budget by April 25.
