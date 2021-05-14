OCSD to vote on budget, 4 board candidates Tuesday

OSWEGO — Oswego residents will vote Tuesday on a proposed $91.1 million budget, as well as two seats on the Oswego City School District Board of Education.
The budget represents an increase from last year’s $85 million spending plan and stays clear of reductions to programs or educational staff, according to Oswego City School District (OCSD) administrators.
“We are excited to present this budget to the community with a zero-percent tax increase for the second straight year while importantly seeing no cuts to any of our programs or staff,” said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III.
The concurrent election will present voters with a choice of four candidates for the two available seats on the district Board of Education. Board member Tom Ciappa will be seeking re-election to a second term, while veteran member and multiple-time board president Kathleen Allen decided earlier to forego another run.
The Palladium-Times this week interviewed Board of Education candidates and ahead of Tuesday’s vote asked them to define how they see the district currently, and what is their vision for its future.
Tom Ciappa
Continuity is the guiding principle for incumbent Ciappa’s re-election bid.
“When I took a seminar on superintendent and board evaluations, one of the first things stressed by the facilitators of the seminar was: high performing districts have consistency and continuity in their leadership,” Ciappa told The Palladium-Times Thursday. “Every year we turn over between 28 percent or 43 percent of our board. It was important for me to maintain continuity within our board.”
An Oswego native, Ciappa highlighted the steep learning curve that comes with the job.
“I still consider myself a learner of the position, so I want to take the knowledge I have and be able to apply it during my second term with the board,” he added.
Furthering the district’s long-term strategic planning, Ciappa said, is one of the main goals he would push for in a second term.
“We are in the middle of having long-term strategic planning that is implemented and reinforced year over year,” he said.
Part of Ciappa’s vision includes establishing funding contingencies that will safeguard the district from exorbitant financial shortfalls once OCSD’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreements with local nuclear plants run their course.
“Part of the job has been learning and digging deeper into the budgetary aspects, learning and communicating regarding the nuclear power plants, and learning where we are going to be in nine years where they shut down,” Ciappa said.
Reflecting on the challenges ushered in by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Ciappa also sees technology as playing a more integral role in the district’s education mission going forward.
“I think we were forced to dig deeper into the technology when it comes to remote learning,” he said. “We can learn something from that and apply it going forward, because (the pandemic) has made us examine the district in a different light.”
Overall, Ciappa said the district has done a good job handling the earth-shaking effects of the viral epidemic, but noted that he also wants to see a sense of normalcy restored to the way the district handles in-person instruction.
“I want to do everything as quickly as we can do it safely,” he said. “I would have wanted the students to be back in January, but the science and the data just didn’t allow us to do so. The toughest thing we have faced so far has been having to manage regulations from the federal and state levels.”
Ciappa said he thinks the district is on the verge of “great things.”
“You have to have consistency in your leadership and have everybody on the same page,” he said. “I think we are headed in the right direction and there will be a reward in that. I hope I bring back that consistency, and start to bring my institutional knowledge.”
Sallye Glennen
Glennen’s desire to run for a seat at the Board of Education was born out of her interactions with students during her 13 years of service at OCSD.
“Driving children in our district gave me insight into how valuable these students are,” said Glennen, a retired OCSD bus driver. “They are our heritage and future and need watch care.”
The lifelong Oswego resident said being a stay-at-home mom and her volunteer experiences have shaped her outlook on education.
“Being a stay at home mom was our decision,” she said. “We wanted to have a parent available 24/7.”
Glennen has volunteered at the local YMCA in the aquatics department, teaching swimming lessons and helping as a lifeguard for more than 40 years.
“I like mixing it up with people and have strong leadership skills,” she said.
Another factor influencing Glennen’s decision to run for a Board of Education seat was the mentorship of outgoing board member Kathleen Allen.
“(Allen) encouraged me to run, as she thought I'd be a good candidate,” she said.
Glennen’s goals if elected include expanding the district’s vision regarding curriculum and finances.
“I'd like to have a say in the curriculum and finances, and be able to vote and discuss matters at hand with other board members. I would like to be a team player,” she said. “I want to give back to our community the wisdom I've gleaned in living life in this troubled world.”
Sean Ohnmacht
Lifelong Oswegonian Sean Ohnmacht is banking on his community roots and involvement with the district to secure a spot on the board of education.
Ohnmacht, who works as an operator at Novelis and was the owner of Greene’s Ale House on West Bridge Street for more than a decade, said going through Oswego schools his entire life — and now with children of his own attending — has provided him with an insight into what locals want from the OCSD Board of Education.
“Having active children in the schools, I want to take a more hands-on approach to their future, Ohnmacht said in a recent interview. “Previous life, work, parenting, and coaching experiences make me believe that this is a perfect time to get involved.”
Ohnmacht noted he would like to see expanded youth athletic programs at OCSD, while continuing to work on the way the district communicates with stakeholders. His emphasis on transparency, he said, stems from a recent controversy where community members used the public comment section of a Board of Education meeting to address concerns regarding varsity basketball head coach Joe Babcock’s future with the district.
In February, recently elected board member Pamela Dowd made a motion to pull Babcock’s reinstatement resolution from the bundle of resolutions that would approve returning coaches. An absence of discussion on the board’s behalf sent community members into heated discussions over social media, which included posts directing community members to the public comment submission page for OCSD.
After more than a dozen comments from community members asking for further inquiries into why the resolution was pulled, the board decided to address the situation and vote on the resolution to bring Babcock back for the upcoming season. The resolution passed via a 4-2 vote, with Dowd and Board President Heather DelConte opposing it.
DelConte explained the board’s position to pull the resolution.
“I just want to make it very clear that the resolution was removed last time, but there was never anyone fired,” DelConte said, addressing particular complaints expressed during public comment regarding Babcock’s status of employment. “That never happened. It was removed for reasons of investigating that particular position making sure we made the best decision possible.”
Despite the board’s outreach efforts, Ohnmacht noted the situation could have been handled better.
“The situation with coach Babcock this past basketball season didn't sit well with me,” he said, referencing the back-and-forth. “There needed to be answers and transparency. There weren’t.”
Building sports programs that keep local talent in the Port City is also a core tenet of Ohnmacht’s bid for a Board of Education seat.
“I'd like to start, stabilize, and maintain youth sports programs locally,” he said. “Too many kids are going elsewhere to play sports when it could be done here.”
Ohnmacht also echoed sentiments shared by a slew of district stakeholders who have called on OCSD to reinstate in-person instruction to the same regimen students followed before the COVID-19 pandemic forced districts to pivot to hybrid learning models.
“The children need to get back to full time in-person learning as soon as possible,” he noted. “The online and virtual learning is not good for their long term mental health and stability.”
His commitment to the community, Ohnmacth said, makes him a strong candidate for Board of Education.
“There's nothing I wouldn't do for Oswego,” he said. “I loved growing up here and love living here. I want the best for my children and this community. I'm a family man, a hard worker, a volunteer, and a trustworthy friend.”
Jacob Southworth
For Jacob Southworth, running for a spot in the board of education signifies the start of bettering his community, as well as making Oswego a place where young minds can thrive. The 22 year-old Capital region native said he wants to push the Port City’s youth “to create a kind, caring, and understanding future for all.”
“I started becoming more concerned with OCSD when I began asking some of my friends, who are both parents and relatively recent (SUNY Oswego) graduates about some of their (gripes) with the school district,” Southworth said in a recent interview. “I will work hard for both the people currently in the system and those who wish to see its flaws fixed for the next generation. In the end, I’m not fighting for myself or some standard I’ve fabricated, but to the needs and standards of those I care most about.”
To do so, Southworth said he wants to address three broad areas for improvement he has identified at OCSD: critical thinking, mental healthcare, and gender, sexual, and romantic minorities (GSRM) awareness and education.
“Regarding critical thinking, this is an area I see problems with throughout the country,” Southworth said. “Take, for instance, writing papers. In our school system, we tell students to pick a stance and find information to defend it. This instills confirmation bias into our youth and is the core problem with much of the discourse in our nation today.”
The young candidate noted he would like to see a different approach to the current way argumentative papers are assigned.
“We must teach (students) to do research on a topic and then create a stance based on that research,” he argued. “This, at least, will help to quell the source of confirmation bias and hopefully lead to a much more well educated future.”
On how the district could improve the way it approaches mental health, Southworth noted his experience going through the public education system has been formative.
“Many of my friends fresh out of the (education system), myself included, felt we struggled with how our mental health was treated going through,” Southworth said. “Often it felt as though the school system was more concerned with our grades than whether or not we were doing alright mentally. It felt as though we didn’t matter unless we got high marks. I want to push for a healthy student body first, with the knowledge that when kids feel safe and secure, much of the pressure to do well is alleviated and the ability to do well will follow naturally.”
Another one of Southworth’s main concerns is ensuring that students receive proper sex and gender education.
“Much of health class is focused around cisgendered-heterosexual health,” Southworth said. “Very little, if any time, is spent teaching GSRM. With a lot of ignorance spreading around our nation these days, I feel it is important to include the plethora of new research that has come about regarding this topic to be taught alongside the standard education found within health classes.”
Ultimately, Southworth said he wants voters to remember his commitment to a role in public service.
“In truth, I want to help for no other reason than knowing that I can. And because I can, I will,” he concluded.
Election day is May 18 and polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Below is a list of polling places for OCSD residents.
Election District No. 1
Location of polling place:
Scriba Fire Station
5618 State Route 104E
Oswego, N.Y. 13126
Who will vote here: Scriba and Volney
(Oswego City School District residents only)
Election District No.2
Location of polling place:
St. Paul’s Church
50 E. Mohawk Street
Oswego, N.Y. 13126
Who will vote here: Ward 2, Ward 4 and Ward 6
Election District No.3
Location of polling place:
Elim Grace Church
340 W. First Street
Oswego, N.Y. 13126
Who will vote here: Ward 1, Ward 3, Ward 5 and Ward 7
Election District No. 4
Location of polling place:
Oswego Town Hall
2320 County Route 7
Oswego, N.Y. 13126
Who will vote here: Oswego Town and town of Minetto
(Oswego City School District residents only)
