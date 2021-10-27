OCSD to implement COVID testing protocols

OSWEGO — Oswego city schools are launching a COVID-19 testing program to meet recently enacted state regulations, the district announced Tuesday night.
District officials announced the “multipronged” approach in a press release Tuesday ahead of the Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education (BOE) meeting, noting the program would offer unvaccinated staff and students weekly screening tests. The screening tests would be in addition to diagnostic testing of symptomatic individuals.
OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said the state guidance asserts that all schools must have capacity to offer unvaccinated staff and students screening testing at least once a week. Calvin added schools must also have “the capacity to either provide diagnostic testing or refer any student or staff member who is symptomatic, or has been exposed to someone infected with COVID-19 to an outside agency.”
School officials said, as part of the testing program, the district would offer in-house weekly screening tests of asymptomatic, unvaccinated individuals. OCSD parents can expect to receive a notice about daily screening testing occurring in all schools throughout each week on a specified day.
“Any parent who would like to register their child for testing must complete an online registration indicating that they want their unvaccinated child tested,” Calvin said in a statement. “Please note, no child will be tested without parental permission.”
Diagnostic testing of symptomatic individuals will be conducted off-site, in partnership with the Oswego County Health Department. Off-site testing is offered at the Pulaski Urgent Care, located at 3858 state Route 13 in Pulaski, or through the organization’s mobile unit. Appointments for students may be made through their school nurse.
“As the district moves forward with our new testing programs, please know that we will continue to reach out to our community with updates,” Calvin said. “Thank you in advance for your time and patience as we implement these new programs.”
Early last week, OCSD officials said the district’s testing program would get underway in the next two to three weeks. No official timeline for the start of testing was provided on Tuesday.
Calvin announced earlier this month the district entered a partnership with health services company Affinity Empowering to provide the COVID-19 surveillance testing free of charge for unvaccinated staff and students who opt into the program.
Affinity Empowering is a national corporation that provides testing to
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.