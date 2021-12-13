OSWEGO — Due to an increase in COVID-related cases, the Oswego City School District (OCSD) has implemented a series of changes in policy and procedures. In a Friday letter to addressed to the OCSD community, Superintendent of Schools Mathis Calvin III said the county has logged more than 40 new infections of students and staff and more than 70 student/staff quarantines this week.
He also pointed out that the Oswego County Health Department has shared its countywide level of infection rate, which has grown significantly since the start of the school year, and is now greater than 13 percent.
Because of this, effective Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, the district will put some changes in place.
The district will be limiting its number of spectators for all indoor events including concerts and athletic events, Calvin wrote in the letter. He said specifically, each family will be allowed to bring no more than four spectators total to an event. The district is in the process of putting into place live streaming through WBUC for all community members who are unable to attend events in person.
Calvin added that, “We will be placing a hold on allowing outside groups to utilize our schools and facilities until further notice. When we are able to reopen our sites for community usage, it will share the information with each community organization.”
The district will continue its diligence with respect to enforcing mitigating strategies when visitors attend indoor events in its schools. This includes, but is not limited to ensuring visitors socially distance themselves, utilize hand sanitizer and wash hands where needed and the enforcement of mask wearing for all visitors who attend indoor events.
Calvin also announced changes to regular school bus policy. This week, the district had a high number of transportation staff out due to illness and other concerns, he said in the letter. The district combined some of its transportation runs and postponed and/or rescheduled some of its extracurricular and athletic contests.
“Throughout the next week we are anticipating we may experience some of these same challenges again,” he said in the letter.
He advised parents and guardians that some of the district’s buses might run late next week, and that the district might have to postpone and/or reschedule additional extracurricular activities and/or events if it does not have drivers to cover those runs.
“If this becomes necessary we will share the information with parents and students as soon as possible,” Calvin wrote.
The superintendent requested that parents and guardians review the district’s “Preparing for Future Shutdowns” section of its reopening plan on the district’s website.
“This plan explains that our community should be prepared for an immediate pivot to school- or district-wide remote learning whenever we cannot operate daily programs and/or experience concerns due to a growth of COVID-19 infections.”
Calvin further explained it is the district’s goal to continue to provide “in-person” learning wherever possible, but if pivoting to the emergency plan happens, parents and guardians should be aware of it and have arrangements in place for alternate child care.
He said anyone with questions should refer them to the appropriate school principal.
