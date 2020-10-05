OCSD student tests positive for COVID-19

OSWEGO — City school officials say they were informed Monday of a positive COVID-19 result for an elementary student but in-person learning will continue as scheduled.
Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said the student will not be identified for confidentiality and privacy, but did confirm the student last attended Fitzhugh Park Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 25 and registered a positive test result on Oct. 3.
Upon learning about the district’s first positive case, health authorities and district officials immediately engaged in “extensive discussion,” and decided to not cancel classes. Staff, parents and guardians were informed in a Monday afternoon letter.
“The district has done multiple deep cleanings in all of our schools and offices, including Fitzhugh Park, and the health department has determined it is safe for all of our schools to continue to provide in-person instruction,” Calvin said.
Calvin said the district learned about the positive case earlier in the day from Oswego and Onondaga county health departments.
Officials are asking students, parents and guardians to be on the lookout for common symptoms and signs of COVID-19 include fever equal to or greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, loss of taste or smell, fatigue/feeling tired, sore throat, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, headache, nasal congestion and runny nose. Those experiencing symptoms should contact their primary health physician.
“Please know the district is taking every precaution to protect the health and safety of its students and employees,” said Dr. Calvin. “We will continue to closely monitor this situation and communicate updates whenever possible.”
Those with questions are encouraged to contact their child’s school building principal or the district’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-341-2050.
