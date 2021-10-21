OSWEGO — Oswego City School District’s COVID-19 testing program will get underway in the next two to three weeks, according to district officials.
Mathis Calvin III, Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) superintendent, announced at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting the district has entered a partnership with health services company Affinity Empowering to provide free surveillance COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated staff, per the state’s mandate. OCSD would also provide testing for students who opt into the district’s program.
Affinity Empowering is a national corporation that provides testing to other school districts, universities, homeless shelters, summer camps, and correctional facilities. The company’s COVID-19 program comes at no charge to the district and is part of a larger federal initiative dubbed “Operation Expanded Testing,” funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s criteria for reopening schools, issued at the beginning of the school year, districts across New York must provide surveillance testing for unvaccinated staff. Districts should also refer students and staff for diagnostic testing if they show signs of infection. Surveillance testing looks for individual infections in a group even if there is no reason to suspect those individuals are infected, and diagnostic testing serves to identify current infection at the individual level and is performed when a person has signs or symptoms of infection.
The next step is to figure out the staffing for the district’s in-house testing site, which Calvin said will operate Monday mornings from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the transportation center behind Oswego Middle School. The district’s testing site would require hiring a licensed practical nurse, as well as four-to-five nursing aides.
“We have a logistics meeting on Monday, and once we have all the logistics set up we will begin to distribute more information out to the public,” Calvin said. “We are now working on staffing. We had a couple of interviews that happened this week and some coming up next week. We should hopefully have our staff in place before (Nov. 2) for board approval. We are very excited to be working with this group.”
Previously, the district had foreseen using allocations of federal funds distributed by the county to pay for testing costs. Due to their agreement with Affinity Empowering, Calvin said the district can now focus the usage of those funds in other areas.
“The funds that were coming from the county, we can now use those funds to shore up and take care of staffing costs,” he said.
In July, the Oswego County Legislature approved, after some debate, a resolution to accept $4 million in federal funds from Albany-based Health Research Incorporated for improved testing for local school districts. As part of this pool of funds, close to $800,000 was allocated to OCSD.
As for diagnostic testing, the district currently refers students and staff to health care providers in the area. Through a partnership between the Oswego County Health Department and Pulaski Urgent Care, Calvin said, OCSD will now have 48 slots available daily to refer those who have been tapped for a diagnostic test. Calvin specified that under this partnership other school districts would also be allotted a certain number of slots to provide diagnostic testing for free at the Pulaski Urgent Care site in the Village of Pulaski.
“How would someone get there if they don’t have access to transportation,” asked Board of Education member Pamela Dowd. Calvin said the county will look to provide transportation to the site from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., which would take those who need the diagnostic test from the OCSD campus to Pulaski.
“For us this is a real plus. It is a real help,” he said. “It is coming together a little bit now. We hope that everything will be in place within the next two to three weeks.”
At previous meetings, Calvin had expressed that the main downside to Affinity Empowering’s program is the turnaround time for some of the testing samples. The district would have to mail the testing samples to the company and then expect to hear back from Affinity within the next day or two.
The need for testing and increased vaccination has become a top priority for the county’s health authorities, who earlier this week revealed close to 10 percent of the county’s total population had at one point been contracted COVID-19. As of Monday, the Oswego County Health Department reported there were 647 active cases.
Under criteria from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oswego County is deemed as having “high” community transmission levels. “High” transmission areas are those with 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher every seven days, according to the CDC.
“Over the past several weeks, on average, about one-third of new cases are school-related,” County Health Department Director of Public Health Jiancheng Huang said in a statement. “There are many micro-clusters in many families in the community. Since the pandemic started, more than 12,000 positive cases have been reported. This means about 10 percent of our residents have been infected with the COVID virus.”
Huang said the number of fully vaccinated residents continues to increase slowly. Currently 55.4% of Oswego County residents have been vaccinated.
“With high natural infection and an increasingly fully-vaccinated share of the population, the remaining one-third of county residents are at an increased risk of contracting the virus,” said Huang. “I encourage vaccine eligible residents to get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and those who are not eligible for the vaccines. Working together, we can make this community safer and healthier.”
