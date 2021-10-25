OSWEGO — Oswego schools officials are set to review and adopt new district goals in the upcoming week, adding to a busy near-future schedule of internal analysis that will also include efficiency studies commissioned to assess educational programs, transportation and financials.
Internal reviews of operations and financial planning have all been prioritized by the Oswego City School District (OCSD) ahead of a Board of Education meeting where officials will discuss district goals going forward. OCSD is also set to schedule several opportunities for district residents to interact with the proposed spending plan for the upcoming school year.
In seeking an efficiency study of its transportation offerings, which would review and recommend improvements to district operations, OCSD entered an agreement with Rochester-based Transportation Advisory Services (TAS) for close to $19,000. The district’s business office was scheduled to meet with TAS officials Friday.
“We provide the district with ideas and suggestions that have real world applications that are consistent with good transportation practices,” said TAS Senior Consultant Brian Lafountain in a letter to OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III.
In his proposal, Lafountain said TAS will review the maintenance and condition of OCSD’s transportation fleet, noting that the district’s bus fleet had a 100 percent passing rate during the state Department of Transportation’s most recent vehicular inspection period, which ended in March. Labor costs, route efficiency, and state transportation aid will also be reviewed by TAS, Lafountain added.
OCSD also tapped longtime financial consultant Rick Timbs, who chairs the Statewide School Financial Consortium, for the fiscal portion of its efficiency study. Timbs is set to help the district review its long-range financial planning at a proposed hourly rate of $152 per hour.
The Oneida County-based financial czar, who works closely with the Central New York School Boards Association, will work with the district’s business office to craft guidelines and strategies for reserve accounts and fund balance lines on next year’s budget, according to a memo reviewed by The Palladium-Times. Timbs’ services also include reviewing long-term tax cap implications, calculation of revenue and expenditure surpluses, and analyzing debt service issues for capital projects and buses.
OCSD officials are also reviewing two different proposals to review the way educational programming offerings are delivered and their efficiency.
One of the proposals considered by the district, Calvin said, would include hiring Canastota-based SES Study Team. The group specializes in conducting analyses on the consolidation of different projects in order to reduce costs, according to the SES website. Calvin said this would be the pricier option of the two, noting costs would hover anywhere between $50,000 to $54,000.
The second proposal, which was recommended by Calvin, would be to hire Castallo and Silky Education Consultants, a management fi rm out of Syracuse, for a price tag of around $35,000.
Calvin said the Center for Instruction Technology and Innovation (CiTi) BOCES typically helps fund this part of the efficiency study.
“Unfortunately, we heard from (CiTi) BOCES that they are not expensing as much of the cost as we would like,” Calvin said.
Ultimately, he said, the Board will decide on a proposal during an upcoming meeting.
The district has also recently overhauled the way it presents financial information to the public.
Board member James McKenzie has been a proponent of holding more budget forums open to district residents.
“When we were finishing up our budget last year, we mentioned trying to have more workshops earlier on in the process, so we can look at the previous year and talk about the upcoming year,” McKenzie said in early October.
The district’s revised budget calendar, approved Tuesday, has the first Board of Education budget forum scheduled for Nov. 2. Typically, the district has held budget preliminary presentations in December, with subsequent sessions open to the public scheduled in the ensuing months up to the spending plan’s referendum in May. This year, the district will hold Board of Education elections, as well as a budget vote, on May 17. Current Board of Education President Heather DelConte, and veteran Board member Lynda Sereno are serving terms set to expire next June and could be up for re-election.
“In recent discussions, the Board reminded us they wanted to have some additional conversations up front with the public as we move along with the process,” Calvin said. “During that time, whatever the Board would like to talk about with the public, we certainly can.”
Calvin noted the Board has considered publicly reviewing items such as district priorities and goals, and updates on state educational aid.
“We built in extra time on the budget calendar so we can have those conversations,” he said.
