OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District unveiled a plan Tuesday to expand its transportation fleet, adding in 10 new buses, pending voter approval.
Nine of the buses would be diesel-fueled and can transport 64 passengers. The other vehicle is a 37-passenger bus that also supports three wheelchairs and is diesel-fueled. Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said the estimated cost of this expansion would not exceed $1.3 million.
“After doing some review of the fleet, what is clear to us is that we do need some new buses,” Calvin said Tuesday, adding that due to fluctuations in the number of buses approved and purchased each year, the district is currently behind on its cyclical replacement goals.
Calvin added the district is aiming to have a five-year rotation schedule while the buses are still under warranty.
“The longer you play this out, the more the prices go up in terms of parts, in terms of the work, the maintenance, and the detail that has to be done on the buses,” Calvin said. “We have been generally on a seven- to 10-year-cycle. That has caused some challenges and concerns.”
OCSD currently has 59 vehicles used to cover transportation needs — 46 of those being 66-passenger buses — and the majority of the fleet is from 2013, 2014, and 2017. The mileage on the buses is relatively stable, with some of the oldest models hitting close to 130,000 miles and the newer models sitting in the low 12,000s, as shown during a presentation at Tuesday’s OCSD Board of Education meeting.
“We will send to auction nine of the 66-passenger buses on our fleet, including one full-size wheelchair-enabled bus, so our fleet will remain at 59 buses,” said Executive Director of Business and Finance Nancy Squairs. “We will be getting a newer fleet and hopefully get back on our rotational schedule for maintenance.”
This bus proposition will be subject to a tax-payers’ referendum alongside the district’s annual budget proposition in May.
Squairs noted the district typically doesn’t start to pay for the buses when they are purchased until the year after.
“It has worked out really well for our tax cap calculation, but also in terms of bonding,” she said.
The discontinued buses that are auctioned off, Squairs added, usually draw bids higher than $20,000.
“That is usually because of the lower mileage and because of the care that has been taken in at the transportation department,” she said.
The nature of driving in a city, which entails engaging a lot of different traffic stops, is a reason why the district wants to cycle out buses even when their mileage is still relatively low.
“City driving brings a lot of wear and tear on these buses, and a lot of maintenance. That is why we try to turn them over frequently,” Squairs said.
The district could get caught up on its rotational schedule with two more years of sizable bus fleet purchase, she said.
Board of Education members also spoke on a potential transition to a greener bus fleet.
In her state of the state plan earlier this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she would like to see school bus fleets be in compliance with the state’s no-carbon-emission goals by 2035.
“There are roughly 50,000 school buses on streets in New York, polluting communities they operate in with harmful emissions. It is estimated that fully electrifying school buses in New York City alone would be the equivalent of taking nearly 650,000 passenger vehicles of the road,” according to the governor’s state of the state book.
The document states Hochul will propose legislation that would require that, by 2027, all new school buses purchases be zero-emissions vehicles. By 2035, the book states, all school buses on the road will be zero-emissions vehicles.
Board of Education President Heather DelConte asked Squairs how further bus fleet purchases can be future-proofed to prepare for any new changes in legislation.
“All the buses we have would be grandfathered in by 2027, but there are a lot of obstacles up to that point,” Squairs said. “The cost of an electric bus versus that of a diesel or gas-powered bus is three times the cost. That would be like $300,000 a bus, not to mention the infrastructure that would have to be built into the transportation department to have the charging stations.”
Board member Lisa Glidden said there are cases of districts in Pennsylvania that have made a successful transition to green bus fleets.
“There is an investment up-front to change the infrastructure, but also electric buses have fewer moving parts,” she said. “There are built-in expenses to the diesel buses we don’t recognize because we have been relying on them for so long.”
Glidden said the state has highlighted opportunities for more urban areas to receive grants that can make the transition to a green bus fleet more financially viable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.