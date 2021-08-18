OCSD planning full-time, in-person return

OSWEGO — Students attending Oswego city schools will return to an in-person, full-time schedule for the 2021-22 school year, according to the proposed Oswego City School District reopening plan. The reopening strategy also calls for a universal mask mandate while inside school facilities.
Unveiled Monday at a special Board of Education (BOE) meeting, the plan includes guidance from the Oswego County Department of Health, the state Education Department (NYSED) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on matters such as scheduling, transportation, masking, social distancing and technology usage. The district will maintain some of the health and safety guidelines recommended by the CDC and other global health organizations earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, including wearing masks while indoors, socially distancing, and a 10-day quarantine if symptoms are displayed or in the event of exposure to someone who is infected.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said the plan has been in the works since the tail end of the previous school year and prioritizes safe learning and working environments for the district’s learning community.
“Nothing is more important to us than making sure that our entire learning community is safe,” Calvin said.
The district’s new plan marks the first district wide attempt at returning to a normal in-person instruction since schools closed down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elementary students at OCSD schools will return to a normal, five-day-a-week schedule of 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in September, while Oswego High School (OHS) and Oswego Middle School (OMS) students will start at 7:30 a.m. and end their school day at 2:30 p.m.
There is no large-scale hybrid or remote learning option for families to opt into this year, Calvin said. If a student has a medical condition that would jeopardize their health, he added, the district may suggest virtual learning or other tutoring support.
“The high school curriculum is especially difficult to plan for (to go fully remote),” Calvin said, noting that the number of courses offered at OHS could require a whole new staff that can teach students remotely.
There is, however, a plan to fully go remote and shut down school buildings if entire classrooms are forced to quarantine for 10 days. For individual quarantine cases, students will be able to access a live stream of the class they are supposed to attend.
As for masking, students, faculty and staff are instructed to wear masks when inside school facilities and on school buses, Calvin said. While outdoors, masks continue to be optional, per CDC guidelines. Calvin also noted the district will continue to enforce mask breaks for students.
Governor-to-be and current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul could potentially take masking in school a step further. She said Sunday in an interview with CNN masks in schools “are something I believe has to occur” for the safety of students, faculty, and staff.
Social distancing will not be enforced in school buses, but the same measures for class and lunch periods will remain. Students will be asked to be three feet apart during class time, and they will be asked to remain six feet apart while in music spaces, cafeterias and physical education classes.
Free breakfast and lunch will be again available to all students, and OCSD will provide computer technology for kindergarten through 12th grade. A Chromebook computer and WiFi mobile hotspot will also be provided for students who need them.
All Buccaneer interscholastic sports teams will be practicing and having contests throughout the year, however Calvin noted offerings are subject to change based on COVID-19 health risks or concerns. The same is true for all extra-curricular clubs and intramural programs, he added.
Although the plan to return to full-time, in-person courses is ambitious, Calvin admitted there are causes for concern.
“When we were approaching this planning process, we were told (COVID-19 Delta variant) is on the rise in the county by the county Health Department,” Calvin said of the virus’ mutation that experts attribute with a recent steady rise in positive cases nationwide.
The local Health Department reported 204 active cases Monday, which Calvin also listed as a sign of caution, alongside a low vaccination rate of slightly less than 15 percent of students eligible within the district. On top of that, the CDC considers Oswego County an area with a high community transmission level. Under CDC criteria, “high” transmission areas are those with 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10 percent or higher for a seven-day period.
“That is pretty significant, because it says that we are in a location with one of the high transmission rates in the country,” Calvin said.
Board of Education President Heather DelConte was absent for the special meeting, but she delivered a statement in support of a flexible learning environment that supported online learning.
“Where I was once a staunch critic of online education, I have now heard from parents where their children have been successful because they don’t have to fight negative social pressures and also tackle academic pressures,” her statement read. “If we learned anything from last year, it is to be prepared for the worst and be as flexible with individual classes and needs as possible. This includes a robust online program for those who need it and to be prepared to accommodate quarantine scenarios of all shapes and sizes.”
Whereas last year community members often used the meeting’s public comment section to call on the BOE to return students to in-person classes, they are now taking a similarly hard-line stance on vaccinations and masking requirements. Their message: they are in opposition of students having to wear masks.
At least eight of the nine community members who signed up for public comment vehemently opposed masking or COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The district does have a vaccine mandate at this time.
Tom Ciappa, who was recently elected BOE vice president, responded to the wave of concerns from the public.
“(A COVID-19 vaccine mandate) is not happening. Not with us. I know it is a buzzword and people are out there and they are afraid of it,” he said. “We are not doing (mandating the vaccine).”
The Board will convene again Tuesday to effectively vote on the reopening plan for the upcoming school year.
