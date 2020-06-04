OCSD officials answer budget questions at hearing

OSWEGO — Oswego City School District officials say their 2020-2021 proposed budget, the ballots for which are now in the hands of voters, demonstrates “significant balance.”
Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey addressed several concerns from residents during a budget hearing held virtually earlier this week. Districts are required to hold public hearings on their annual budgets following adoption by the Board of Education.
During the hour-long board meeting and public hearing, streamed live on YouTube and on WBUC TV, Goewey addressed the tax impact of the proposed budget on voters, why the budget total is increasing and how the district is ensuring votes by absentee ballot will be legitimate.
First and foremost on the minds of public participants: taxes.
The rate of taxation per $1,000 of assessed home value will drop from $20.19 last year to approximately $16.80 in 2020-2021, Goewey said. The estimated tax impact for a home assessed at $100,000 would fall from $1,405.04 to roughly $1,084.02, an estimated savings of more than $321 on a $100,000 home, according to district documentation.
The decline in tax rate is due to changes in the district’s equalization rate — the term for how well Albany deems localities are assessing their properties. Goewey also said it was not a sure thing that tax rates would continue to fall.
“I think we always try to balance our revenues with necessary expenditures,” Goewey said. “We try to not spend frivolously. We try to hold the line and be responsible in collective bargaining with our units in order to be fair to our employees and also not be frivolous or irresponsible with money. I think we’ve demonstrated that significantly over the last several years.”
The proposed budget includes $88.5 million in spending, up from $86 million in 2019-20. Goewey said the increase was primarily due to a rise in operating costs, and pointed out district officials worked to close a $1.6 million budget gap by making cuts that stayed “as far away from teaching and learning” as they possibly could.
“The natural operating cost expense increases, as well as collective bargaining, increase on special education, increases associated with other contracts to operate our district is what drives the budget up,” Goewey said. “There are natural increases that you can’t avoid. The district made some very tough decisions and actually decreased our budget this year in order to shrink that gap of $1.6 million and we made some reductions that — quite frankly — none of us were comfortable with. We are trying to be fiscally responsibly and operate a district of our size with less.”
This year all residents will vote exclusively via absentee ballot for the first time due to restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and district officials tried to assure voters the election would be legitimate.
District Clerk Karen Canale demonstrated how the process works for voters, which includes filling out the paper ballot sent to eligible voters, placing it in the designated envelope — which should be filled out and signed — and putting it in another, larger envelope to be mailed back. Ballots must be returned by 5 p.m. on June 9, either through the postal service or dropped off in person in the box outside the district office.
Officials said voters are required to fill out their name, address, school district, voting district so there can be a “cross-reference” to voter rolls and the district can “assure those people sending in those ballots are in fact on the rosters that were generated.”
“We’re asking our voters to help us if they do receive ballots for folks that have passed or are no longer living in their home,” Goewey said. “They should send those to Karen (Canale) with some explanation, particularly since the envelope is already stamped for them.”
The district on Wednesday also addressed allegations that the ballot is invalid due to not listing three individual fields for voters to write in their preferred candidates. District officials said those claims did not hold merit and the election would proceed as planned.
“There are three vacant positions on the board of education,” the district said in a statement. “Voters may (but are not required to) write-in the name of any candidate not listed on the ballot for each vacancy. This means that voters can write in up to three names not listed on the ballot regardless of the number of lines provided.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.