OSWEGO — Oswego city schools administrators are aiming for a fully re-opened district to start the 2021-2022 school year, but questions about logistics still linger.
At this week’s Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III detailed the district’s approach to instruction for the start of classes this upcoming autumn after 15 months mired in unpredictability due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our idea is to have a five-day a week program. That’s what we are looking for,” said a decisive Calvin.
The district spent 2020 and 2021 learning and adapting as health and safety regulations fluctuated seemingly as often as infection rates, posing a challenge for administrators, educators and families.
“Transportation is a big concern right now because we have not heard from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or state,” Calvin said. “At this point in time, we are planning for things to go back to normal, but we are also planning for a rotation option, similar to what we have right now.”
Calvin noted he believes the social distancing measures required during bus rides will subside or be reduced, and equated the situation to the norms used by airlines.
“If we have to socially distance on the buses, that will mean our rotation schedule will stay,” he said.
The current rotation schedule sees the district’s five elementary schools starting at different times daily. Students are transported in groups with buses dropping off one group of students to clear space for the pick up of another.
Due to the low infection rate and low number of cases currently reported locally, health authorities no longer consider Oswego County a “red zone.” According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a red zone is an area with more than 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days. A red zone designation in April complicated the district’s planned return of more children to in-person learning.
“Part of why we had to cohort students, and we couldn’t bring them back into the facilities the way we would have wanted to, was that red zone,” Calvin said. “We are awaiting state guidance. I can tell you all districts have asked vehemently for the state to offer guidance. We don’t want to wait until it’s the middle of the summer and do what we did last year.”
Last year, Calvin said, the district was given only two weeks to prepare a plan for that upcoming school year that would reflect just-released state health guidelines.
Calvin added OCSD will reach out to district families by the end of the week asking for community input and participation in future planning for the re-opening of schools.
Newly re-elected board member Tom Ciappa is going into his second term and asked Calvin if the district will have the flexibility to pivot back to online learning if necessary.
“(My question is) if we had a fall-back situation and we had to implement remote or distanced learning as quickly as possible — are we taking from what we have learned in the past?” Ciappa inquired.
Calvin said the re-opening plan for the 2021-2022 school year will have COVID-19-related contingency plans including the ability to make real-time decisions regarding remote instruction in compliance with state and federal mandate, should that be necessary.
“We also have a COVID-19 hotline where a group of area folks who help us with contact tracing,” Calvin said.
Oswego is one of many school districts in the state awaiting further instructions from state authorities regarding COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, announced private businesses and commercial buildings could lift social distancing practices and mask mandates if the state reached a 70 percent vaccination rate. Cuomo’s announcement referred specifically to 70 percent of New Yorkers having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on their record.
The state reached that feat on Tuesday.
“State's health guidelines continue to be in effect for large-scale indoor event venues, pre-K to grade 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings per CDC guidelines,” said a press release from the governor’s office.
The OCSD Board of Education is set to discuss the issue further at its next meeting June 29.
The topic of summer programs also came before the board this week, and officials said those programs are being prioritized for students who may have experienced learning loss during the pandemic.
“We want to bridge those (learning) gaps that may still exist, and also support students who need credit recovery,” said OCSD Executive Director of Secondary Education Heidi Sweeney.
Both the learning loss and credit recovery programs will run five days per week for 30 days. For students in grades Kindergarten through eighth, the programs will focus on English language arts (ELA) and math courses, while programs targeting high school students will center around credit recovery.
“We hope to keep our class sizes relatively small in order to increase both personalized contact with students and make sure we meet all (COVID-19) health and safety guidelines,” Sweeney said. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for students at no charge.
Students will be recommended to attend summer programming according to a variety of performance indicators determined by the district and gathered throughout the course of this school year, Sweeney added. She also said students can choose to attend an in-person version of the program, but will be given the option to participate virtually.
“We will review and track student progress throughout the summer to gauge where we were successful and where we need to make adjustments,” she said.
Carrie Plasse — the district’s executive director of elementary education and accountability — listed data from Star ELA and math assessments, a suite of tests provided by analytics company Renaissance that help track students’ learning progress, as data points used to craft the summer school programs.
“We are also taking teacher recommendations and looking at attendance records. The teachers are really the ones putting forth the student names,” Plasse said. “We are also looking at report cards and how students performed in the classroom, so a lot of data points are being drawn from the teachers.”
The district will also host a public forum on changes to its code of conduct later this summer with a date and time to be determined, officials said.
