OSWEGO — Oswego High School students may be able to return to in-person instruction starting Thursday, Oswego City School District officials said at a Tuesday Board of Education meeting.
Oswego High students have been on a virtual instruction schedule since Monday due to heating issues at the high school’s facilities. The problem, Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Mathis Calvin said, has been identified by repair crews and work is estimated to be completed by Wednesday evening.
“Should further problems arise, an extension of remote learning further into the week is possible,” Calvin said in a recent letter sent to district families.
The issue with the high school’s boiler was discovered last Sunday, when the district’s operations and maintenance team deemed the building to have insufficient heating. This prompted high school students to attend virtual class Monday, also operating on a two-hour delay.
“Some of our concern was that there were possibly some frozen line areas,” Calvin said. “We think we have now figured out where the lines are having some trouble.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.