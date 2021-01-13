OCSD extends fully remote learning until Feb. 1

OSWEGO — Oswego City School District students will remain in a fully remote learning model until at least next month, according to an announcement from officials Wednesday afternoon.
Families and students should expect to return to school buildings no earlier than Monday, Feb. 1, said Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III, as Oswego County and city data continues to show a rapid growth in COVID-19. More than two dozen new Oswego City School District (OCSD) positive cases were recorded in the past seven days.
“While this decision was difficult, it was made out of concern for our students and staff with their health and safety at the forefront,” said Calvin. “Please know, the district does understand the challenges that this decision may cause for some of our families and we took into account various concerns parents and guardians might encounter.”
The district consulted with local health officials and doctors on the decision, according to Calvin.
All planned winter district athletic programs, including varsity bowling and swimming, have also postponed their start dates to Feb. 1. This new start date is subject to change, officials said, and Wednesday’s announcement said the district has also been working with Section III “to do everything in (our) power to begin on Feb. 1.
Students in CiTi BOCES programs like Career and Technical Education, Special Education and Alternative Education are not currently included in the Feb. 1 extension, but Calvin said that could change soon.
The district “continues to ask parents and guardians be vigilant with ensuring safety precautions,” including maintaining social distance of six feet whenever possible, wearing a mask when in the presence of other individuals, proper hand washing and hygiene, and staying home when sick or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Parents or guardians with questions about their student’s learning program should reach out directly to their school’s principal, Calvin said.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Calvin’s letter from Wednesday can be viewed in its entirety on the OCSD website, Oswego.org.
