OSWEGO — The upcoming Oswego City School District election for the Board of Education and 2020-2021 school year budget will be held entirely by mail-in ballot, and school officials are seeking to assure the public on the specifics of the highly unusual vote.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) residents should have by now received a budget postcard with pertinent date information for the upcoming school budget vote, district officials said Tuesday. While a budget newsletter will be forthcoming with detailed budget vote information, district officials again remind OCSD residents that all voting will occur via absentee ballots.
Ballots will be mailed out Friday, May 29, and must be returned to the school district by 5 p.m. June 9. Absentee ballots may be returned one of two ways: mailed back in a stamped envelope provided with the ballot OR dropped off at the OCSD ballot box, which will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, from June 1 to June 9. The ballot box will be located outside of the OCSD education center offices, located at the Leighton Elementary School playground entrance (1 Buccaneer Blvd., Oswego).
