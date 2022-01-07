OSWEGO — Oswego City School District administrators will seek to remain steady in their promise to offer in-person instruction for students in the Port City, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in record numbers across New York.
In December, Oswego City School District (OCSD) officials halted in-person classes due to a dramatic uptick in COVID-19 cases as well as staffing shortages. With students returning to school facilities Monday, OCSD administrators noted the plan remains the same: bring back students and keep an eye on the county’s test positivity rate.
“School is moving forward for all of our students,” OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. “We are certainly doing everything we can to keep everybody safe. We are implementing mitigating strategies with integrity across the board.”
One of the new mitigation strategies being considered by district officials includes a shift to limit spectators at indoor events to two per student.
“For events, contests, and concerts — because the rate is so high — what we are thinking is we may want to bring the number of spectators down,” Calvin said. “The positivity and infection rates are so high for an indoor activity.”
The county’s positivity rate, as reported by the Oswego County Health Department, has stayed consistently above 25 percent in 2022. The highest percentage of positive tests based on the number of total tests conducted came on New Year’s Day, with 236 of 666 tests producing a positive result — or 35.44 percent.
Board of Education President Heather DelConte asked during the meeting how the district’s own number of cases stacked up to the number of positive COVID-19 cases exhibiting symptoms.
“Do we have any concept about the positivity rate vis-a-vis the students and staff who are actually sick?” she asked.
Clarifying her question, DelConte noted some universities, which tend to have mass rapid testing capacity, don’t always have high numbers of students and staff infected with COVID-19.
“Some universities have done a lot of testing, so they have a lot of cases, but the number of people who are ill is actually very small,” she said. “I am just concerned to know if we actually have really sick staff and students or are they just positive cases. I don’t mean to be casual about that.”
In response, Calvin noted the district currently has 242 positive cases of students, and 21 positive staff cases, who are either showing one or more COVID-19 symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19. Calvin also said the county health department is “seriously behind,” adding that there is a backlog of close to 800 cases of contact tracing to work through.
The county health department announced last week they would be assessing whether or not they are able to implement a test-to-stay program uniformly across all school districts in the county. Test-to-stay programs must test individuals exposed to COVID-19 a minimum of three times during the seven-day period following exposure, unless recognition of the exposure is delayed or school breaks and/or weekends intervene, according to New York State Department of Health (DOH) guidelines. Exposed students remaining in school through test-to-stay programs will not be allowed to participate in sports or extracurricular activities and are subject to quarantine outside of school instruction.
“Districts are all trying to figure out how to implement this,” Calvin said. “For us, this is going to mean additional staff. It will be quite a bit of work, but if this is what we need to do, then we’ll do our very best to implement the program.”
In order to implement the program, state officials distributed 2 million rapid test kits to school districts across New York. OCSD received 7,000 of these test kits, and distributed some at a Wednesday drive-thru site. Parents and legal guardians of OCSD students interested in acquiring a test kit may call the main office of their respective school to arrange pickup next week.
“More than half of those test kits we are giving out to students,” Calvin said. “Keep in mind they have to be used for the test-to-stay program, but we have enough for our students to take two. If we have a lot of leftover test kits, then we will look at supporting our staff.”
The district is also grappling with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding quarantine times for staff. Recently, in a move to favor economic interests, the CDC discussed shortening the quarantine period for essential workers — which includes school staff — from 10 days down to five.
“In response to this information, the district is currently reviewing guidance on this new program and collaborating with local health officials on how and when we might implement this shorter quarantine period,” Calvin said in a letter issued Monday. “Once we have more information to share, we will inform our staff and learning community. In the meantime, we will continue to use the previous protocols which have been established and utilized.”
