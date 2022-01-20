OSWEGO — Oswego City School District administrators and board of education members are considering a proposed $4.6 million energy efficiency project that would bring upgrades to lighting fixtures, building insulation, and other mechanical and building-control software enhancements.
The 18-year project — devised by Siemens Building Technologies engineers based on Oswego City School District (OCSD) building evaluations, as well as the district’s periodic building condition survey — could result in energy and operational savings of up to $5.86 million over that time frame, according to John Partsch, a senior account executive with the company.
Partsch and Siemens engineer Christopher Gump presented the project to board of education members at a Tuesday meeting. The review of the district’s energy efficiency is part of the district’s overall efficiency evaluations, which also feature inquiries into educational program offerings, transportation efficiency and financial efficiency.
As proposed, the energy performance contract would reflect a lease-purchase agreement. Partsch noted that the final cost for the project, including what he called a “conservative” interest rate of 3.5 percent, would total $6.7 million over the 18-year timeline.
“It is really a high estimate, but not really knowing where inflation is going and where the market is now, we would like to be conservative for now,” Partsch said of the interest rate. “This is not a hard number.”
He added the company is also looking at securing $223,362 in state grants and rebates to offset some of the costs. Factoring in an estimated $4.4 million in building aid, the energy efficiency savings, and grants and rebates over the 18 years, according to the company representatives, the project would net OCSD a cumulative net benefit of $3.8 million over that time frame.
If approved by the board of education, the project would be finalized around March 2024.
“We spent time in each building, evaluating conditions. We did a utility profile for each building so we know what each building is consuming, how much you are spending, and try to find the problem areas (not seen at first glance),” Gump said. “We identified a lot of the items that (kick start some savings relatively soon), while trying to free up funds for some of the most capital intensive items.”
Part of these overhauls include changes to lighting fixtures all across the district, shifting from mostly fluorescent lighting to LED lighting, which Gump noted is a more cost-effective system and has reduced maintenance needs.
The project proposal also calls for new boilers at Charles E. Riley Elementary School and Frederick Leighton Elementary School, which Gump called one of the highlights of the project.
“Each building would have two condensing boilers, which is a high-efficiency boiler design,” Gump said. “We would also have two non-condensing boilers to provide heat to the buildings in the colder months when you don’t realize the savings benefit from the condensing model. It is a design strategy, to get the most savings out of each one and also having double redundancy in each building in the case of equipment failure.”
Other proposed enhancements include expanded digital control over heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems already in place across the district.
Board of education member James McKenzie said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on concerns regarding ventilation.
“Are these upgrades adjustable in a way where there are no worries whatsoever (regarding maximum efficiency) while also adjusting the system in a way that would allow for the changes to cope with possible problems?” McKenzie asked.
In response, Gump noted that the existing automation systems for HVAC are computer-based and can be flexible to adapt to new uncertainties.
“The user can easily go in and with a few clicks of the mouse and enter different parameters and adjust everything remotely,” he added.
As proposed, the project does not factor into the city’s debt cap and would not require additional taxes levied from district residents.
“The project has to be self-funded and guaranteed,” Partsch said. “If you are taking savings from your budget, it really has no impact or burden to your tax base.”
The OCSD Board of Education will revisit the plan at an upcoming meeting.
