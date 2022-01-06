OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District announced it will be closed Friday and turn to remote learning Monday, citing high numbers of sickness and quarantine, according to a letter from OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin.
With weather concerns for today and a rise in COVID-related staffing issues, OCSD is using Friday as an “emergency/snow day,” and there are no classes virtually. To allow for those who are quarantining or ill, OCSD will be remote on Monday with a planned return to “in-person learning” Tuesday.
CiTi BOCES students will not attend programs on Friday but will be transported “as usual” on Monday, Calvin said.
Food services will still provide meals on Monday, which can be picked up at the Oswego Middle School or have it delivered from either 9-11 a.m. or 2-4 p.m. Home deliveries start at 7 a.m. and will occur throughout the day. Calvin's letter contained a survey for families to use to sign up.
“As of Thursday, more than 70 instructional staff members were out due to sickness, quarantine or other reasons with dozens more from transportation, nursing and other critical departments also unable to report,” Calvin said. “Because of this, we must alter our schedule for the next few days as follows.”
