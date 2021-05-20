OCSD certifies budget vote, appoints new OHS principal

OSWEGO — Oswego city schools are ready for a new day, following what was deemed a successful election night Tuesday for the district in which voters approved the $91 million 2021-2022 budget and filled two seats on the Board of Education
Oswego City School District (OCSD) started this new chapter Wednesday, summoning a special board of education meeting to ratify the results of the election. Voters went in favor of Superintendent Mathis Calvin III’s first proposed budget after taking over administrative duties in the district last year. Roughly 65 percent of votes favored the budget, with the final tally registered 1,098 “yes” votes and 580 “no” votes, per district data.
The $91.1 million spending plan, which Calvin has praised for its flexibility and consistency during a difficult fiscal period for world economies, joined the other 660 school district budgets approved by voters all across New York, according to data provided by the New York State School Board Association (NYSSBA). OCSD’s budget was one of the 654 approved spending plans — 99 percent of all school budgets in New York — that kept taxes levied within their cap, NYSSBA officials added. In Oswego’s case, OCSD financial officials estimate the tax rate per $1,000 of property value at $17.91 for the 2021-2022 budget, which represents no change from the current budget year and stays within the district’s 4.99 percent cap.
“We appreciate the many who turned out – in person or by absentee ballot – to approve local school budget proposals and elect school board members this year,’ NYSSBA Executive Director Robert Schneider said in a statement. “The high passage rate for proposed budgets is a welcome endorsement of spending plans that will strengthen our educational programs and restore some of the academic and student support services that were curtailed by the pandemic.”
A hefty aid package from state and federal legislators was key in allowing districts in New York to avoid any financial dire straits, according to Schneider.
“In particular, these budgets will enable our districts to move forward with restoration and enhancement of many important social-emotional support and learning initiatives, including music and art, athletics, and other academic enrichment plans,” Schneider added.
Calvin echoed Schneider’s comments in a Tuesday interview with The Palladium-Times, noting that the adopted budget allows the district to continue offering a “robust” educational programming, while also maintaining a diverse curriculum.
Proposition two, which approved the district’s purchase of three 64-passenger Cummins/Diesel Thomas C2 buses and three 64-passenger Detroit/Diesel Thomas C2 buses at a total combined maximum estimated cost not to exceed $1.125 million, also passed with 1,033 votes.
The district’s Board of Education is also set to undergo a shakeup. Board member Tom Ciappa was re-elected for a second-three year term, while newcomer Sean Ohmacht was the victor in a three-way race to replace retiring long-time member Kathleen Allen. Ciappa cruised to re-election with 1,146 votes, while Ohmacht recorded the second highest tally with 932. Both additions to the board joined the 1,501 board of education members elected Tuesday across New York state, according to a NYSSBA report .
Ciappa, who during the campaign trail told The Palladium-Times he sought consistency among administrators and the board as one of the most important elements of his candidacy.
“I want to do the best I can to carry on with our strategic planning and start moving the needle,” Ciappa said Tuesday evening after votes were counted.
Ohnmacht, who works as an operator at Novelis, told The Palladium-Times Wednesday he feels honored to have so many district stakeholders placing their trust in him.
“I am looking forward to working with other board members to choose what is best for the children at OCSD,” he said. “I am looking to bring honesty, transparency, integrity, and a willingness to work together (with other board members and administrators).”
Oswego High School (OHS) is also undergoing changes in their leadership. During Wednesday’s special board meeting, board members approved a resolution appointing former Buc Ryan Lanigan as OHS principal.
Lanigan, who spent the last five years as Mexico High School’s (MHS) principal and director of physical education, will replace longtime OHS principal Patrick Wallace effective July 1.
“The district is excited about Mr. Lanigan’s hire and looks forward to his leadership of our high school,” Calvin said in a letter announcing the hire, adding that the district would hold a ‘meet and greet’ for community stakeholders in the near future. “We want to thank Mr. Wallace for all of his leadership, dedication and compassion throughout the years. He will be missed, and should be congratulated on an outstanding career of service to our community and scholars.”
Lanigan addressed MHS families in a recent letter, noting he hopes to continue “professional growth in support of students and educators.”
“While I am sad to leave the students, staff, parents and community of Mexico, I know that I will leave (Mexico Academy and Central School District) and (MHS) with great pride for what has been accomplished,” Lanigan said. “The students and staff are the heart of the Mexico High School and will continue to thrive. I know everyone will continue to be very successful.”
Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) Superintendent Donna Runner thanked Lanigan and noted the district will look to launch a search committee for a new high school principal.
“Over the past five years as principal and director of director of physical education and health, Mr. Lanigan has been a strong advocate for the students, programming, curriculum, and a shining example of leadership,” Runner told parents in a letter. “He will be greatly missed.”
