OSWEGO — The governing bodies of two local educational institutions will meet remotely this week.
The Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting today, May 5, 2020, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed and broadcast on WBUC and local channel 16 following the meeting, officials announced.
The agenda for the OCSD meeting is available online at www.oswego.org by navigating to the Board of Education and Board Docs pages. Among the agenda items set to be discussed is a $5,000 donation from Novelis to support the district’s “grab and go” bag lunches distributed by school and Oswego City Police officials. The district is also weighing its options regarding upcoming Oswego High School graduation activities.
Additionally, the office of Cayuga Community College President Brian Durant had announced the regular monthly meeting of the college’s Board of Trustees will take place on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8 a.m.
CCC officials said in accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.1 authorizing public meetings to be conducted in an alternative manner during the declared “Disaster Emergency,” the public can attend these meetings remotely via conference call by dialing 1-800-501-8979, access code 2948595#.
