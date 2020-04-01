OCSD budget first look: Nuke taxes up, state aid could fall

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be revised and reposted due to late-breaking developments.
OSWEGO — In the first look at the Oswego City School District 2020-2021 budget, Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey on Tuesday presented revenue and capital components of the district’s annual fiscal plan during a virtual meeting of the Board of Education.
Estimates of a $6 billion shortfall in the New York state budget could grow to $15 billion or more due to the coronavirus outbreak, Goewey said, and while the final amount of school aid dollars doled out to districts generally increases from the initial numbers proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, that was unlikely this year given the circumstances.
“The two largest state expenditures are school aid and Medicaid,” Goewey told the board. “Medicaid impacts our community because it’s hurtful to counties and towns. For the first time in decades, it’s largely expected the (state Legislature’s aid numbers) may in fact be smaller than the governor’s.”
The district anticipates $89 million in revenue, with nearly $35 million coming from state aid, according to district documents. Goewey said the school would receive a bump in Foundation Aid by just over a million dollars. Foundation Aid is distributed by the New York State Department of Education (NYSED) to districts, and the districts largely have wide discretion on how to use those funds, making it particularly valuable.
Goewey for the first time also showed the effects of the movement from a pre-planned tax schedule to placement on the tax rolls of the nuclear reactors at the Nine Mile Point and James A. FitzPatrick power plants.
As a function of that move, Goewey reported a projected $17.7 million increase in property tax revenue but a $16.5 million drop on the payment in lieu of tax (PILOT) revenue line.
“You’re going to see a significant increase in our property tax, and you’re also going to see a significant decrease in our PILOTS because they’ve flipped (from a PILOT to the tax rolls),” he said.
Board of Education member Sam Tripp warned that the move could be temporary and carry the possibility of a tax certiorari situation, where the district would be forced to pay back any over-assessed taxes. Goewey acknowledged the short-term bump in revenue may be detrimental in coming years but at this point, the district “had no choice.”
On an optimistic note, the 2020-2021 proposed revenue is not expected to use fund balance or reserve accounts.
In reporting the capital portion of the budget expenditures, Goewey said a decrease in facility costs and debt services will provide roughly $152,000 in relief.
The Board of Education and budget vote has been postponed from May to June 1 by order of the governor. Like just about everything in public education at the moment, plans will continue to evolve.
“There may be some additional concerns that should the pandemic still be in full swing by (June 1), school districts may not be required to vote on their budgets if they stayed within their tax cap,” Goewey said. “And we are far within our tax cap.”
