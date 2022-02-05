OSWEGO — Oswego City School District Board of Education members voted in favor of a settlement Tuesday that reduces the assessed value of a cement storage facility leased to Lehigh Hanson Oswego by the Port Authority.
The settlement to a legal challenge with the city of Oswego, discussed at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, would require the district to pay $50,000 from its refund account and reduce the tax assessment value of the Lehigh property, located at 1 Front St., from approximately $2.8 million to $1.9 million for the next three years. The $2.8 million assessment was used for taxing purposes from 2018 to 2021. The property includes a series of silos used to store cement aggregate and an accompanying wharf located on the Oswego River.
“The $50,000 was for being taxed too high for the years mentioned in the settlement,” said board member Lisa Glidden.
At the meeting, OCSD Executive Director of Business and Finance Nancy Squairs broke down the terms of the settlement — which was presented as a tax certiorari, a review of a property’s assessed value for tax purposes, and was unanimously approved by board members.
“The company wanted its assessment reduced to $565,000 and this certiorari says that going forward the assessment goes down to $1.9 million for the next three years,” she said.
Based on the recommendations made by Brody Smith — an attorney at Syracuse-based Bond, Schoeneck and King counseling OCSD on the matter — a potential court battle with the building materials supplier could cost far more than the proposed refund of $50,000.
“Based on (Lehigh Hanson Oswego’s) claimed assessed values (of $565,000), the district’s total refund would be $179,799.25 were the petitioner to prevail at trial,” Smith said in a memo dated for Jan. 20.
Although the memo names the city of Oswego as part of the litigation, the resolution approved by board members indicates that the district motioned to become the intervenor and respondent in these particular legal proceedings. The resolution also states the board believes the newly proposed assessed value is “in the best interest of the district.”
Smith also cited a lengthy negotiation process with Lehigh Hanson Oswego representatives that yielded several different settlement options.
“We believe the current proposed settlement represents the lowest and best amount for which the petitioner (Lehigh Hanson Oswego) is willing to settle,” Smith said. “Up to this point, the district has not incurred any costs associated with retaining an appraiser or expert witness. It is unlikely that further expenditures by the district on this matter would justify the costs incurred.”
Any new appraisal costs to reassess the property could cost the district upward of $10,000, Smith said.
“We believe that if the district were to contest this matter at trial it could incur in legal fees upward of $30,000 in legal fees, $10,000 to produce an appraisal, as well as an additional $5,000 in fees for expert trial testimony,” he added.
By accepting the settlement, Smith added, the district could avoid the risk of further assessed value reduction for the property during the 2024-2025 tax year.
