OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District Board of Education will meet today to discuss the immediate future of student athletics in the COVID-19 era after marathon discussions Tuesday produced no decision.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) is allowing schools to start practices for low-risk and moderate-risk sports on Sept. 21 after being given the OK by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Section III announced on Sept. 11 that schools could commence practices on that date, but the focus would be on league play and no sectional tournaments would be held. Each school is allowed to opt out and start sports after Jan. 1.
Low-risk to moderate-risk sports that could start Monday include soccer, tennis, golf and cross country. Football and volleyball were deemed high-risk sports and pushed back to 2021 by NYSPHSAA.
Swimming in the Salt City Athletic Conference, of which Oswego is a member, has also been pushed back to March, according to OCSD Director of Physical Education and Athletics Rhonda Bullard.
Monday’s Board of Education meeting was marked by extended debate over how — and whether — to return the Buccaneers to school-sponsored athletic contests. In a split vote, the board moved to table discussions until more information could be gathered regarding costs associated with athletics.
“I would like to know that we have the money in place before we just make the decision to move ahead with this,” said board member Lisa Glidden.
OCSD Board of Education President Heather DelConte said Friday’s meeting would look at cost comparisons of the district’s options, including results of a “very preliminary survey” of transportation components.
DelConte said transportation is the largest expense for athletic teams, and is a “very important equity component because students are at home, not at school, and many parents can’t leave work to transport their children to and from mid-day practices.”
“The board is tasked with balancing state regulations, advice from our local health officials, community sentiments, the social-emotional well being of our students, physical safety of the community and, during a financially stressful time, economic viability,” DelConte said. “Although this particular discussion revolves around athletics, our administration and faculty are also prioritizing music, arts and other extracurricular activities to meet the needs of our students.”
Board of Education member Pam Dowd said she was satisfied with what she had heard, and supported moving forward with approval for fall sports.
"I'm thinking we go forward with it with our safety and protocols in place. If you go into any store here in town, there's a potential for exposure," Dowd said. "I just think we have to try."
Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III estimated the total additional costs — due to extra transportation and cleaning costs, more personal protective equipment, signage and other necessities — at close to $150,000.
“We want to be clear, we all understand the importance of athletics to our students, parents and the community as a whole,” Calvin said. “My feeling is athletics prepares students for their future, teaches collaboration and teamwork, elevates academics and expands leadership.”
The New York State Department of Health guidance for high school athletics states six feet must always be maintained between athletes unless safety or the sport requires a shorter distance. If a shorter distance is required, district officials said, individuals must wear acceptable face covering unless players are unable to tolerate one for the physical activity, provided that coaches, trainers and all others are wearing a covering.
DelConte said the board would take into account as much community dialogue, expert consensus and carefully considered predictions as possible.
“We’re being asked to predict the future when we’re still living through the history,” she said. “Any writing on the wall continues to be erased and rewritten as the state continues to change its parameters.”
The Board of Education meeting video archive can be located on the WBUC YouTube, with further information in the Board Docs section of www.oswego.org.
Friday’s meeting will be streamed live at YouTube.com/WBUCNY at 3:30 p.m.
