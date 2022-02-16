OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is planning an organizational restructuring, seeking to transform directorial positions to cope with retirements and an “overloaded” group of administrative staffers.
The proposed changes to the district’s organizational chart were announced at Tuesday’s Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education meeting, and would install new positions such as adding an assistant superintendent of schools.
The new organizational chart also establishes special education and student services as a separate branch in the district’s core set of departments. Previously, administrators in charge of special education and student services duties were part of the elementary education and accountability branch.
OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said this new branch would help alleviate some overburdening of duties for staff working under the current structure. Having to manage these services under the elementary education and accountability branch “is a lot,” he said. “That should be its own entity. We have more than 300 individualized education programs, and that doesn’t even account for preventative services, such as speech and languages.”
Individualized education programs (IEP) are created for every public school student who receives special education and related services. The IEP creates an opportunity for teachers, parents, school administrators, related services personnel, and students (when appropriate) to work together to improve educational results for children with disabilities, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
These changes to the district’s structure, Calvin said, are a sign of transition.
“We are a district right now that is in transition. We have a high number of people who will soon be leaving us in leadership positions,” Calvin said. “We want to be prepared for that.”
Effective July 1, Executive Director of Elementary Education and Accountability Carrie Plasse will retire after taking over the position in 1994. Plasse’s position, according to the proposed changes, would transform into the executive director of curriculum and instruction role.
“We want alignment with curriculum and instruction,” Calvin said. “We want to expand our offerings and continue to do better. This position would be focused on our offerings in English language arts, instructional technologies, science, math, social studies, and physical education, working with our current team leaders. The focus is all on instruction, making sure professional development is occurring.”
The executive director of secondary education and personnel title, a position filled by Heidi Sweeney, will also be restructured into the executive director of personnel position. Currently, Calvin said, Sweeney takes on more than 40 different responsibilities.
“We want to take those duties and shift them to other areas and make it so this position is focused on personnel, meaning onboarding, benefits, and all day-to-day labor relations,” he said. “We have more than 700 employees, and that is a high number to handle.”
The assistant superintendent of schools position would also help divide administrative duties.
“I do need some help and some support,” Calvin said. “We’d like to restructure and take these duties that are divided among other departments and take some of those critical extras and move that to the assistant superintendent. These include overseeing the information technology department, registration, security matters, code of conduct, and special projects.”
Overall, the restructuring process should prioritize optimal performance, Calvin said.
“The goal of this restructuring is to make it so that we can get optimal performance for our district,” he said. “We have people who are overloaded, and the structure, the way it is, is not working as productively as we would want it to.”
During the meeting, Board of Education President Heather DelConte said these proposed organizational changes might help the district return to a former status quo.
“In the budget season for the 2015-2016 school year, we consolidated a lot of jobs. That is how (Plasse and Sweeney) got their very expansive jobs, which they have done with a lot of grace and capability,” DelConte said.
Sweeney said the district used to have positions such as a human resources director, and an assistant superintendent.
“There was a separate person who just oversaw personnel by themselves,” she said.
DelConte said the new restructurings are a matter of leadership.
“These changes start to piece back jobs back to their original duties,” DelConte said. “It encourages having leadership in the right places.”
More information on salaries and outlined duties will be presented at an upcoming board of education meeting, Calvin said.
The superintendent also noted the district may receive an influx in state aid.
“The State Education Department already told us that the amount of aid we are getting is being restructured and there is more projected to come than we have ever had here before,” he said. “We want to make sure whatever we do that it is effective and targeted to really engage in supporting our instructional offerings and operations. We will be in a much better place than we’ve been before.”
