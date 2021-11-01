The Oswego City School District Board of Education meeting scheduled for Nov. 2 has been rescheduled to Nov. 9. The meeting with start at 5 p.m. in the Oswego High School Library, according to the district website.
News Now
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Jam-packed Halloween weekend coming to Port City
- Carol A. Von Holtz
- Kaylene Rose Fragale
- Gerald A. Shepard
- Brian L. Ackerman
- Linda Lee Stuber
- John E. 'Jack' Conley
- Kimberly A. Miller
- CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND: Mexico football advances with strong win over Fowler
- Hannibal to hold special meeting on budget, fire contract
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.