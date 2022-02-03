OSWEGO — Oswego City schools administrators and transportation officials detailed the school district’s busing contingency plans Tuesday, following parents concerns regarding a lack of staff that partially led to students attending virtual lessons for the second half of last December.
At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Mathis Calvin III read questions from community members regarding transportation contingencies in the event there is a bus driver shortage. Calvin also reflected on the timespan when the district shifted to remote learning, starting Dec. 17, due to a high number of COVID-19 cases and a shortage in staff.
A week prior, Calvin detailed the difficulties brought on by the pandemic, which sidelined “a high number of transportation staff.” These issues caused pickup delays, and postponement and rescheduling of extracurricular activities during a normal, in-person learning experience.
“(This uptick in cases is) happening in the district,” he said. “I share with a lot of parents over the phone that we want to offer all of our educational programs to all people as much as we can. But sometimes when we have challenging times we have to take a temporary pause, make sure things are better, and then we restart one step at a time.”
Calvin shared data from the OCSD COVID-19 dashboard, accessible online, indicating that since Sept. 1 last year, there have been 779 COVID-19 cases. At least 430 of those cases have come in the last month, Calvin added. As of Wednesday, approximately 182 of the total count since Sept. 1 are faculty and staff.
The superintendent noted one of the most straight-forward contingencies in the event of a staffing shortage is parents or legal guardians transporting students to school. He added parents or legal guardians seeking to drive students who take the bus to school should contact the transportation department.
“Many of our students don’t have transportation to or from schools and due to health and safety concerns we do not recommend students ride with others because of COVID-19,” he said. “We are committed to providing transportation to all students to and from when possible.”
At one point, Calvin added, the district had more than 20 transportation staff members out with an illness.
“That is almost a third of our drivers,” he said.
Another one of the contingencies planned by the district is to seek help from staff members in other OCSD departments who may have experience in transportation, or have a commercial driver’s license (CDL).
“We have had staff come together from the warehouse, and buildings and grounds departments,” said Thomas Gunn, the district’s transportation director. “They are all willing to help us. It has really helped with some of the rough stretches we were faced with weeks ago.”
In the event of a staffing shortage, the district may also temporarily combine different bus routes. Gunn noted the district tracks daily student attendance for bus runs and then determines what runs could be combined for efficiency purposes.
“We have some extra wiggle room in our buses,” Calvin said. “We have more kids on the bus than we have had in the last couple years, but we still have a bit more extra space there because we want to give people space to practice social distancing.”
In a more dire scenario, Calvin said, the district may employ its staggered routing plan, which he dubbed the “nuclear plan.”
This strategy was already implemented in 2021, which Gunn said inspires some confidence in the transportation staff in the event that the district is required to employ the plan again.
“This is what we do when all else fails. It requires us to bus Oswego Middle School and Oswego High School students first,” Calvin said. “Then we set up staggered start times for the district’s elementary schools.”
The superintendent acknowledged that this plan complicates things for parents and legal guardians who have a set schedule for students every morning. The “nuclear plan,” he added, is also taxing on bus drivers.
Board of Education Vice President Tom Ciappa asked Gunn for an assessment of the current transportation staffing situation.
“We are coming back,” Gunn replied. “(Tuesday), we only have less than 10 staff members out. That is a small celebration for our bus drivers. We are improving even as this week goes along.”
Calvin shared Gunn’s sentiment of relief, noting a decrease in COVID-19 cases across the district.
“We had days the last couple of weeks when we had anywhere from 28 to 43 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in any given day,” he said. “The number Tuesday was approximately 15.”
At one point, the district had 98 teachers test positive for COVID-19 in one day, Calvin said.
“We are still in a pandemic and there are still some challenges,” Calvin said. “It feels like it is getting better. I am knocking on wood, but everyday things feel better than they did in the last couple of weeks.”
Board of Education President Heather DelConte thanked the transportation staff, adding the district is not alone in experiencing transportation woes.
“Because this is a universal experience there has been a lot of flexibility with a lot of other districts when it comes to scheduling,” she said. “Thank you so much for your patience to students, parents, and of course our transportation department.”
